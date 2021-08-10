Cork v Limerick: Talking points ahead of the All-Ireland hurling final

CORK and Limerick, a novel All-Ireland final pairing, but the counties' fortunes have been intertwined since the epic 2018 semi-final.

The Treaty powered towards Liam MacCarthy three seasons ago after that extra-time triumph in Croker, having drawn with Cork in the Munster round-robin series too. The Rebels exacted a modicum of revenge in 2019, winning at the Gaelic Grounds, but their season petered out after, while Limerick were too strong in both the league and Munster semi-final this year.

Will those meetings be a factor on August 22?

Here we look at the talking points 12 days out from the game.

BIG-GAME EXPERIENCE

Many of us have yet to get over the disappointment of the 2013 All-Ireland final but that season isn't very relative now: it's very much a new group in pursuit of excellence.

Still, it gives Limerick a significant advantage, hurling in their third All-Ireland in four seasons, with a league final in between at Croker as well.

Only Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy remain from eight years ago. Even Bill Cooper, 33, was only promoted to the Cork squad in 2014. Eoin Cadogan, at 35, lined out for Cork when they captured Sam Maguire in 2010, but otherwise, the side is built around rookies.

Cork's lack of minor success, means from the young guns, only Rob Downey, Sean O'Leary Hayes, Ger Millerick and sub keeper Ger Collins, played in an All-Ireland final before on Jones Road.

Cork's Sean O’Donoghue with Walter Walsh of Kilkenny. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

MISSING IN ACTION

Limerick are set to be without Peter Casey, scorer of 0-10 from play, after his needless red card in the defeat of the Déise. He could yet be available on appeal and if he would be a major boost for the champions, as he offers a more mercurial threat to the panzer attacking division of Gillane, Morrissey, Hegarty and Flanagan.

Cork will probably be without Ger Millerick, who has proved himself to be an expert man-marker, after his hamstring injury in the first half against Kilkenny. Robbie O'Flynn also limped off at Croke Park. Both have been vital cogs this summer.

Kilkenny's John Donnelly and Ger Mellerick of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Strength in depth in both counties is one of the reasons, Cork and Limerick collide on Sunday week. The Rebel bench outscored the Cats 0-11 to 0-1, and Eoin Cadogan stepped in when Millerick came off, while Limerick's first three subs in the All-Ireland semi-final were David Reidy, Graeme Mulcahy and Richie English. Say no more.

KINGSTON: STARTER OR SUB

On that topic, Shane Kingston was MVP last weekend after slicing over 0-7 from the play when sprung. He did absolute wreck, the pressure off having been hit and miss as a starter.

The natural call would be to recall him ahead of Shane Barrett, but Cork boss Kieran Kingston will still want to have game-changers in reserve.