Noel Furlong: Cork minors won't be swept away by All-Ireland final hype

Prior to Monday night’s Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship final win over Waterford, Cork manager Noel Furlong felt that there would be no issues in terms of the players feeling overawed by the occasion.

Having proven him right with a 1-26 to 1-15 victory, the young Rebels are now gearing up for the All-Ireland final against Kilkenny or Galway, to be played on the same weekend as the senior decider against Limerick.

It’s a good period for Cork hurling, with the U20 side in action against Galway in their All-Ireland final next Tuesday, but once again Furlong doesn’t have any fears about the team being caught up in the maelstrom of hype.

“I don’t think so,” he said.

“There are three Cork teams in three All-Ireland finals coming up, so the hype is going to be the hype. We can only control what’s inside in our camp and literally, we met on Tuesday morning, we did our recovery session, we boxed off the Waterford game.

“We’ve got a big, big game coming in two weeks and all of our focus and energy needs to go there immediately and that’s exactly what we’ll be doing.”

Due to the nature of the minor championship in these Covid times, there is just one All-Ireland semi-final. In the 2020 competition, Munster champions Limerick had to face Galway, who do not compete in Leinster, while this time round Cork progress straight to the final and Limerick do battle with the Tribesmen.

Furlong will be in attendance for the clash on Friday night in Thurles, which could also host the final, If that happens, it will be Cork’s fourth game there.

“Look, it [the All-Ireland series] hasn’t been on the radar all along,” he said.

“You know what you’re going to get, a repeat of last year’s final, Galway are going for five in a row and Kilkenny are after a serious Leinster campaign.

“It’s great to be here, great to hopefully get to see it. Saturday or Sunday week, we’ll again be hoping to get a performance ourselves.

“It’s not fixed yet, it was originally supposed to be in Croke Park but the Tyrone and Kerry game is gone there. I do hope it’s in Thurles, we spoke to the groundsman and you couldn’t get a better pitch.

“Our lads have been here three times and won three times, so if we’re playing in Thurles, we’d be absolutely delighted with that.”

Having conceded just six points in their opening match against Clare, Cork have allowed 1-14 against Limerick and 1-15 against Waterford, tallies which are pleasing for Furlong.

“We have very good players back in the defence,” he said.

“The defence all year has been extremely consistent. They work collectively as a group and you can see it in the games that we’ve played.

“There are no individuals in the team, it’s all about the collective effort. You could see it there, fellas covering for each other and so forth.

“A strong defence will lead to good-quality ball into the forwards as well. There’s no secret to that, we’re getting the results and performances as a result of that.”