Keith Egan wins the Kanturk Senior Scratch Cup beating the local favourite Con O'Callaghan into second place

IRISH International Keith Egan has won the Kanturk Senior Scratch Cup, the Carton House member carded a three under par 68 in third round to overtake the leader and claim his first win in 2021.

Rounds of 72, 68, 68 gave the Leinster man a five under par total of 208 strokes, and a winning margin of two strokes over local favourite Con O’Callaghan,

"I’m delighted to win,” said Egan after his first win in Cork.

“This was such an enjoyable event on a course that's in great condition the effort put in from the sponsors and everyone involved in the event was seriously impressive.

"I'll definitely be back next year to defend the trophy."

Egan was three off the lead after the opening day, and he made a quick start with birdies on the first and third.

The good work was undone by bogies on the next two holes but four more birdies on the next eight holes had him back in the driving seat.

Playing with the leaders, Egan was able to par his way home from the 13th to claim the scratch cup win.

Overnight leader Con O’Callaghan closed with a 73 to finish on three under.

Two bogies on the back nine was difference between him and the leader.

Keith Egan (Carton House) pictured on his way to winning the 2021 Kanturk Scratch Cup. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Chris Taylor finished in third place on -1 after closing with a 73 as well. Doneraile’s Tim O’Mahony was fourth and Kinsale’s Cathal Butler was fifth, thanks in part to a fine closing round of 68.

This was the first time that Kanturk have hosted a 54 hole scratch cup and the competition was also classified as a ranking event for the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The driving force behind the event was Kanturk native Paul Buckley. He spent the past two weeks building the field for the event and received great support from golfers and sponsors.

“I am so thankful for everyone for coming and the support the club has received,” said Paul.

“This event was raising funds for further maintenance on the course and for the juvenile club.

"We had a great winner in an Irish International Keith Egan, it was brilliant for our local up and coming stars Con O’Callaghan and Chris Taylor to be in the final group playing alongside Keith for the final round.

"Kanturk Golf Club is a club maintained and managed by local volunteers that continue to make great efforts in developing the club year after year.” Paul also thanked the sponsors EPS Group, Golf Strong, Lyons Links and Keating Architects.

With 36 and 54 holes behind them, many golfers followed on for another scratch cup on Sunday.

Kinsale and Muskerry both held their scratch cups giving golfers two more opportunities for silverware.

Macroom’s Padraig O’Connor was the winner in Kinsale, he shot a 36 hole total of 146 for two over par and was the winner by one shot.

O’Connor was two off the lead after the opening round, the halfway lead was held by Cathal Butler, Paul Buckley, Morgan Cain and Harry Gillivan. They conditions in Kinsale were testing with a tough wind blowing, and none of the leaders were able to repeat their first round scores.

Gillivan and Buckley shot a 76 each for a four over total while Cain and Butler were a further shot back.

Kinsale’s Keith Fitzpatrick shot the low round of the day, a two under par 70 in the second round, and that was good enough for second place after his opening 77.

Shane Kenneally also came in under par in the afternoon and he took third place, also on 147.

In Muskerry there was a three way tie at the top with 17 year old Zak Collins claiming the title.

The Muskerry golfer shot a one under par 71 along with Anthony Traynor (Castelmartyr) and Ian Bohane (Lee Valley) with the teenager winning on the countback. Keelan McCarthy took fourth place with Muskerry’s Brian Lane in fifth place.

It was a pretty busy week for Jack Murphy, the 15 year old Douglas member had three competitive outings and won in two of them.

On Wednesday he claimed his second win of the season, this time winning the Ulster Boys Under 16 title.

The Douglas golfer won a three hole play-off having tied for the lead at the end of the 36 hole event.

Murphy shot two rounds of 70 over the two days to finished tied for the lead on top of the leaderboard on two over par.

The play-off was closely contested as well, Murphy and James Marriott were tied after the first two holes. Murphy won the final play-off hole to collect his second provincial title, he also won the Leinster Boys Under 16 last month.

There were quite a few Cork golfers in action in Belfast last week, James Walsh finished in 8th place, John Doyle was 20th and Paddy Quill, Sean Deasy, Louis Galvin all finished further down after the second round.

Sean Reddy and Wayne O’Callaghan were also in action but missed the cut for the second 18.

On Friday Murphy was in Newcastle West for the Munster Under 15 Close.

He was the only golfer to match the par of 71, and won the title by four strokes. Kinsale’s Eoghan Cassidy won the Munster U 17 Close title, he also shot a level par 71 to win by one.

On Saturday Jack was in action for Douglas, playing the Munster East final of the AIG Senior Cup.

They faced Tramore with Jack and Peter O’Keeffe playing in Douglas and Paul Tobin, John McHenry and Mel Deasy in action in Tramore.

Despite initial plans to have the regional finals at neutral venues, the covid related closure of courses earlier this year pushed the schedule back and the home and away format was retained for the final.

Unfortunately for Douglas the came out on the wrong side of a 3-2 result after a very close match.

They had a similar result on Monday night when they took on Dungarvan in the AIG Barton Shield final.

Having kept pace with Dungarvan, the Cork side lost out on the final hole, and another pennant escaped.



