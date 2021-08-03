Noel Furlong says Cork minors were inspired by county's success at senior and U20

The good times keep coming for Cork hurling and minor team manager Noel Furlong felt that his side’s 11-point win over Waterford in Monday night’s Electric Ireland Munster MHC final fed off the success of the senior and U20 sides.

It means that three Cork sides will be in All-Ireland final action between Tuesday and Sunday of next week, with the minors’ 1-26 to 1-15 victory sending them straight through to meet either Kilkenny or Galway.

Having started the game with an unanswered 1-3, Cork led by 1-17 to 1-6 at half-time and that margin was maintained in the second half. Furlong was delighted to have carried on the good results.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with that,” he said.

“We knew we were facing a very good Waterford team. You’re looking at the seniors yesterday and the U20s, we just wanted to make sure that we kept the whole positivity around Cork hurling going and thankfully we got a performance that we were proud of.

“Watching the seniors was inspirational to all of our lads, and with Pat Ryan and the U20s, you can't beat confidence for lads to be coming back with silverware.

“Cork's record at minor over the last 10-15 years is not what it should be and so it was up to our group this year to make sure that whatever we could do to rectify that, we would do it.

“We had three good games and three good wins and are delighted to have the Munster Cup going home.”

Cork’s great start commenced with Eoin O’Leary’s goal inside 13 seconds, quickly followed by points from William Buckley, Diarmuid Healy and Jack Leahy. While Waterford did cut the gap to four points at one stage, Cork stayed on top throughout the first half.

“There was a strong breeze there and we said that, if we won the toss, we’d play with it,” Furlong said.

“A good start in a final gives you great momentum. We targeted a good start and luckily we came out of the traps quickly and we were able to build up a nice lead. We were able to hold on to it then, which was great.”

The margin was cut slightly in the third quarter as Cork lacked some of the first-half fluency, but Furlong felt that they did enough to ensure that Waterford could never mount a full-blown fightback.

“There was a strong wind there and it impacted the game,” he said.

“We were 11 up at half-time and we finished 11 up, we would definitely have taken that at half-time.

“The third quarter was a bit sloppy, there were a few frees and injuries and things like that but that’s going to happen. Fellas were putting their bodies on the line and it probably suited us in a way because it killed the momentum of the game.

“We were just delighted at the end because, Waterford, I think the clock just ran out of time for them.”

Cork had nine different scorers and again made use of their strong substitutes’ bench. However, as impressive as the attack was in finishing off moves, Furlong was just as pleased with the forwards’ other work.

“Absolutely,” he said, “and you see the subs coming on and the impact they’re having.

“We’ve exceptional players, we acknowledge that, but it’s very much what type of ball they’re getting and what they’re doing when they don’t have the ball is equally important as what they do when they do have the ball.

“In modern-day hurling, turnovers are like the new playmaker and that’s where a lot of scores come from, the lads working hard, turning over the ball and getting scores.

“That’s what we put out value on and, in fairness to the lads, every single one of them is putting their shoulder to the wheel.”

That work ethic is replicated by the strong backroom team.

“I wouldn’t single anybody out because the roles are shared among a number of people,” Furlong said.

“Ger O’Regan is the head coach and everything flows from him. We’ve fantastic coaches working underneath him and what you can see on the pitch is the result of the training that goes on.

“The players are really committed, they’re really good to work with. They’re developing, at this age it’s all about developing, and they’re going very much as we would have hoped when we started off the campaign.”