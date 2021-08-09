Samantha’s Lass takes the spoils at Rathduff draghunt

SAMANTHA'S LASS produced another sterling run to win the Garry O’Sullivan Memorial Senior draghunt at Rathduff on Sunday.

The Southern/Carrigaline Harriers ace showed the best turn of foot on the finish to cross the tape ahead of Captain James of Shankiel Harriers from Barry O’Keeffe’s Shanakiel Harriers kennel.

Championship leader Authority of Northern Hunt ran another cracking race in third with Calvin’s Lad, Jazzy Whizz and Jamie’s Lady the minor placed hounds.

The winner father and son partnership of Dave and Damien Kidney were naturally elated after securing their second win of the season.

“To win the Garry O’Sullivan Senior draghunt is something we are very proud of in remembering a former legend of our sport,” said Dave Kidney.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was a popular success for the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers husband and wife team of Ken and Trina Long when their charge Blue Lad landed the spoils.

In another good finish the winner held off the challenge of the IHT trio of Guinness Tiger and Mrs. Biggs with Caoimhe’s Lad and Comet completing the placed hounds.

The day began with the Puppy draghunt and what a day it proved for Shanakiel Harriers trainer Pa, Chloe and Thomas Murray as their consistent youngster the Meg landed the honours.

In a driving finish the winner crossed the tape ahead of clubmate Maxine Silver with the consistent Not Now Joy of Clogheen taking third ticket.

High Miss, Max Diesel and Not Now Joy all ran credible races to fill the minor tickets.

After going a few weeks without a win trainer Pa Murray was delighted to see his consistent hound get back on the winners rostrum.

Trina and Ken Long of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers with Blue Lad winner of the Garry O’Sullivan memorial Senior Maiden draghunt at Rathduff.

“The Meg has been a model of consistency all season and we are just glad he found the winning touch here today,” said Pa Murray.

In the Puppy Maiden draghunt the aptly named Run for Fun did just that as he saw off IHT youngster Spirit with Mad Max 2 running another fine draghunt.

The IHT duo of Northern Jess and Black Tornado with Shanakiel Harriers stalwart Michael Crowley training the sixth hound Del Boy.

It proved a fruitless journey for the Cork trainer Damien Wade with his Clogheen charge Slievemish Spring despite running a cracking race could only finish ninth in the Senior International that was held in Greenhead Northumberland.

The race itself was won by Polaris of the Border association but many of the leading HTA hounds didn’t line up as over the years Internationals in England are basically not neutral.

Gone are the days when winning an International in Cumbria was a trainers dream and the total of 115 hounds competing in six draghunts tells its own story.

Results:

Garry O’Sullivan Senior:

1. Samantha’s Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 2. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Authority (Northern Hunt); 4. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 5. Jazzy Whizz (Clogheen); 6. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen).

Senior Maiden:

1. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 2. Guinness (IHT); 3. Tiger (IHT); Mrs. Biggs (IHT); 5. Caoimhe’s Boy (Griffin United); 6. Comet (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Puppy: 1.

The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Not Now Joy (Clogheen); 4. High Miss (Griffin United); 5. Max Diesel (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers).

Puppy Maiden:

1. Run for Fun (Mayfield); 2. Spirit (IHT); 3. Mad Max (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Northern Jess (IHT); 5. Black Tornado (IHT); 6. Del Boy (Shanakiel Harriers).