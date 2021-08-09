'Any chance of a ticket?' Cork fans fired up again after Croke Park classic 

THE chant was ringing out around the ground long before the ball was thrown in as Cork supporters had travelled in their numbers to support their side.

Had there been a roof on Croker then the ‘Rebels, Rebels’ chant would have lifted it off before the action started on the pitch.

That roar is something this set of players have missed over the last year or so and boy was it good to have it back.

These loyal supporters have been all over the country to support this and Cork sides of the past, and every score was greeted with a massive cheer, which can only lift you.

But the Rebels were up against an experienced side against whom they generally don’t enjoy too much success and it was no great surprise to see them settle, with their talisman TJ Reid opening the scoring.

Cork seemed nervous in the early stages, no great surprise there as they carried the hopes of the county on their young shoulders.

But when they needed a leader and a cool head up front then they don’t come much better than Hoggie. Some feel he hasn’t been at his best this year, but when the call came he wasn’t found wanting.

Ten first-half points, four from play, showed that he wasn’t going to be leaving anything on the pitch as he tried to lead his side into an All-Ireland final.

Like several other quality players over the years, it would be a shame to see him finish his inter-county career without the coveted medal in his trophy cabinet. Now he’s got that chance and boy did he play his part in getting us there.

To pick out one player from this win is impossible as there were heroes all over the pitch.

Collins made a telling save and in front of him the full-back line was simply sublime. They threw everything they could at them, Walter Walsh, Richie Hogan, and probably the kitchen sink as well, but Robert Downey wasn’t for moving.

Game by game he is growing into the role and any doubts about him are disappearing fast. In Sean O’Donoghue and Niall O’Leary, you have two solid corner-backs that will test any player and running into them is like hitting a brick wall.

Kilkenny's Billy Ryan and Niall O’Leary of Cork under the dropping ball. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Sometimes in the great scheme of things they can be forgotten, well these two can take a bow and by god do they deserve to. Work, work, and work again is their motto.

Outside them we now have a half-back line that is as good as any and even when we lost Ger Millerick to injury, Eoin Cadogan slotted in smoothly and not a feather was ruffled.

Now we have serious competition for places there as you can add in Damien Cahalane, Sean O’Leary Hayes, and the returning from injury Colm Spillane to the mix.

Kilkenny's Walter Walsh and Mark Coleman of Cork battle for the sliotar. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Luke Meade and Conor Cahalane combined magnificently at midfield and you simply can’t underestimate just how important the former is to this side.

He must cover blade of grass on the pitch every game and he is crucial to the Rebels cause.

Scoring is the main job of any forward but tackling back and harassing your defender is now almost as important. Cork did that as a unit and they never made it easy for the Cats.

Of course, there were moments of magic and when Jack O’Connor found the back of the net, the roar could be heard all the way back in the Rebel County.

The introduction of Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan was crucial and no great surprise to see the former get the Man of the Match award.

But Alan Cadogan also played a massive role and it was plain to see that Kilkenny don’t like playing against him. To this day I still believe that had he been fit to play against Limerick in that semi-final loss a few years ago we would have won and he showed his value to the side.

Nothing is won yet will be the mantra from Kieran Kingston and rightly so. We are not heading back to Croker in two weeks to make up the numbers.

But for now we can bask in the two words you will hear most in the coming weeks in Cork — no not ‘we are back’ — ‘any chance of a ticket?.

And boy isn’t it nice to be hearing that again!