Cork hurlers won't dwell on the past after taking a major step forward

THERE must surely have been more than a few Cork supporters enveloped by a sense of déjà vu when Fergal Horgan signalled the end of normal time in Croke Park on Sunday.

Having led by 0-28 to 0-22 with five minutes of normal time left, Cork had found themselves pegged back by Kilkenny and extra time loomed. It’s often the case that the team that makes the surge has the greater momentum going into the additional 20 minutes, as was the case in 2018.

Back then, Cork also held a six-point advantage, 1-26 to 1-20, against a Limerick side that had yet to become the juggernaut that we now all know and fear. However, the Shannonsiders showed their mettle as they wiped out that deficit – and it’s often forgotten that they actually went ahead Cork needed a late, late Patrick Horgan free (after Nickie Quaid’s wonder-save to deny Séamus Harnedy a goal) to keep the game alive and force extra time.

Even then, though, Limerick had the spring in their steps and they won by four, the final gap made to look closer than it really was after a late Conor Lehane goal.

John Styles with his kids Rudi and Luca and Fintan Edmonds with Fionn Edmonds and Matthew Kenny at Croke Park.

On Sunday, when Patrick Horgan missed a free at the start of extra time and Billy Ryan put Kilkenny ahead, there might have been a sense of foreboding in the stands and among those watching on television, but that was never transmitted to the team and Horgan sent over a levelling free before Shane Kingston got the sixth of his seven points.

It was an amazing haul by the Douglas man, all the more so as he didn’t see game-time until he was brought on in the 42nd minute. It was enough to earn him the man of the match award, having responded positively to losing his starting place.

“I knew at the start of the week I wasn't going to be playing,” he said.

“I got lucky enough in the games to date, getting a goal a game, but I knew myself I wasn't performing so I didn't mind. But when I got the chance to come on, I just wanted to prove that, hopefully I'll be playing again the next day.

“The boys did the hard work and I was fortunate to be on the finishing side of it. We've had extra-time before. We've trained hard enough since December. We knew we had it in the tank for the last 20.”

What made it all the more impressive was the fact that it was Cork’s first win in Croke Park since the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin, with captain Horgan and Harnedy the only survivors from back then.

Had Cork made it four straight semi-finals without victory, following on from 2014, 2017 and 2018, inexperience of the Jones’s Road sod would no doubt have been cited as a factor in the result, especially against a Kilkenny side who play there more than any other hurling team.

After the game, though, Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan made light of the situation.

“We had nine lads who had never played in Croke Park before today before we came up,” he said.

Look, they have no baggage. There’s one or two lads who have been unsuccessful here in an All-Ireland but they know those are days they are never going to get back again, so that’s history – we can’t change that.

“The games against Clare; they can never get them back and it’s like Sunday, there were moments in that game like Tim O’Mahony’s one we would have loved to get back again but we can’t change it.

“It’s not going to be an issue for us. We are not going to dwell on it.”

Not dwelling on negatives was why the bad memories of 2018 and Limerick weren’t a factor on Sunday and there was a resetting before extra time, allowing them to finally pull clear of Kilkenny.

Now, the next challenge will be to learn the lessons of the Munster semi-final loss to Limerick and try to avoid the same pitfalls on the biggest stage of all. It may well be the case that it’s a game that proves to be beyond Cork but, regardless of the outcome, it will be an experience put to good use down the road.