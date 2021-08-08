Diarmuid O'Sullivan hails Cork players' character in bouncing back

Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan paid tribute to the way the team showed strong resolve as they responded to Kilkenny forcing extra time.

Having led by six points, Cork were denied victory in normal time as Adrian Mullen netted for the Cats following a turnover when Tim O’Mahony was caught in possession. The reaction from O’Mahony and the team was heartening for O’Sullivan.

“That’s the way we play the game,” he said.

“We will accept mistakes, no doubt, because in the game we try to play there will be mistakes. We as a management are quite willing to accept them once they’re happy to play the game they want to play. It’s their game, it’s not our game.

“Mistakes happen. Tim put it to bed before he got to the dressing room and he went back out and had an incredible 20 minutes after that. It didn’t trouble him, it didn’t trouble our team and that was the important factor.

“Before, it might have, but this team is different, there’s more resolve in it and we’re quite pleased with where we’ve come from.”

Whatever happens, the year represents huge progress for Cork and O’Sullivan believes that the credit for that is due to the players.

“It’s not something we’ve [the management] done,” he said, “it’s the lads who’ve taken control of all of these scenarios and little points that are important to win games.

“Yes, it was a sucker-punch but once we got to the dressing room, the players took control of the scenario and control of the situation once again.

“We’ve asked them to be different over the last 12-to-18 months. Last year was an interruption, obviously we couldn’t get to where we wanted to. We took the winter to talk about that resolve, our strength in depth and bits and pieces, so it’s down to what’s inside the chest.

“It’s that heart, it’s that willingness, it’s that want – any person who wants to climb Everest has to go through it. Our guys, we’re absolutely, extremely proud of them because last year we had Tipperary on the back foot and we couldn’t see it out.

“It’s very pleasing from our point of view.”