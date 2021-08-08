There are signs on the pitch that Colin Healy's City team are slowly improving and getting it right when it matters

IT may have been just their second win on the road this season, however, it certainly was a memorable one for Colin Healy’s Cork City side who secured a 3-2 victory over John Caulfield s Galway at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Like every week in this SSE Airtricity First division league, every game is important, every win is almost vital and last Friday, once again a win was badly needed.

City went into the game on the back of a disappointing draw with UCD the previous week so the confidence wasn’t too high, yet Caulfield's men were in flying form winning six of their previous seven games.

Healy knew it would be a tough test and to be fair, it was, and although City went ahead three times in the game, Galway responded excellently twice until Sean Kennedy’s 77th minute strike to the back of the net proved to be the winner.

The Tribesmen looked threatening from the kick off with Wilson Warewu and Ruiari Keating in fine form, however the City defence did well to deny them any clear cut chances.

And with only 15 minutes on the clock, a superb individual run by Dylan McGlade resulted in him hitting the back of the net to put City in front.

It didn’t take long for the home side to get the qualifier through Warewu, however we had barely time to digest the equaliser when a quick break up to the pitch saw Darragh Crowley a lot home to put City in front once again.

In the closing stages of the first half Galway piled on the pressure with Cork Native Dave Hurley in particular getting into some great positions and linking well with Conor McCormack but Mark McNulty looked sharp and pulled off a great save from Hurley.

As the pressure piled on the home side were rewarded with defender Killian Brouder hitting the back of the net to level the sides at the break.

The second half was much the same as the first with both teams battling hard to find that winner.

Cian Murphy of Cork City in action against Killian Brouder of Galway United. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Both sides crates half decent chances and McNulty was kept busy for a period in this half.

However it was City who found the winner and did well to hold onto it for almost 20 minutes when substitute Seán Kennedy scored his first goal for City much to the delight of the travelling fans.

It was great to see 800 fans back at the game as it gives us a taste of some normality.

But more importantly it was great to see a more spirited performance from City.

I thought they managed the game better and made smarter decisions collectively.

There seemed to be a sense of more fearless attitude pervaded the encounter and they didn’t panic when the Tribesmen equalised on two occasions, which we wouldn’t have seen much of this season.

Healy also seemed more up for the game and led from the sidelines more visibly and this leadership translated into a braver and self confident performance on the pitch from the lads.

Overall while not the perfect article there were definitely signs of improvement and a decent measure of something that was lacking so far, and that was guts.

Mark McNulty put in a very brave performance and made some clinical saves that kept us in the game.

As I said earlier Galway were a threat from the kick off but he denied them on a good few occasions.

This is the way we like to see City teams play.

Fearless and intelligent football playing to their strengths.

With Caulfield’s Galway put to the sword now we can turn our attention to Friday night's local derby clash with Cobh.

A similar performance should see this City side answer a few questions and reassert their dominance in Cork.