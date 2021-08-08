Iveleary manager John McNulty believes his side can look ahead to the intermediate ranks with optimism

A cool glow of satisfaction emanated from Iveleary manager John McNulty as supporters celebrated an emphatic victory over Boherbue in the Cork County JAFC Final.

Hunger, commitment and self belief were the cornerstone of Iveleary’s success in a first time triumph where a past decade of heartache that included a county final defeat to Bandon came to a close.

“Unfortunately, 2015 wasn’t our time, they are eight players remaining from that Final, a team has to learn from those losses and we kept coming back.

"Today is just fantastic for the lads in their performance from the first minute to the last, good footballers, the full panel got their just reward," said McNulty.

Extraordinary action in Mallow and when history beckoned, full forward Chris Óg Jones answered the call with a massive 3-8 contribution.

Purely untouchable, Jones emerged as an attacking jewel and provided a lesson in quality finishing.

“Chris Óg is a little older when he first arrived on the scene, he got a few chances with Cork but probably not at the right time.

"He prepares like a professional for games, anybody looking on will be encouraged by his showing, Chris Óg offers a fantastic attitude, very modest and does his talking on the field," said the team manager.

"From the outset, we were dominant in general play, a bit of nerves, a few wides but a swirling wind didn’t help.

"I must applaud Chris Óg’s brother Ian, delighted for him, a quite member of the squad, his workrate was fantastic."

The Iveleary management after beating Boherbue. Picture: John Tarrant

Since the action resumed, there was no question that Iveleary were the best team under the sun on overcoming market fancies Kilmacabea and Boherbue at the business end of the championship.

"It was no surprise to ourselves in our display against Kilmacabea, I knew some day, we were capable of clicking together, that’s been happening over recent months.

"There were no titles given out in the semi final in Dunmanway and we prepared well in our sessions ahead of the decider," said McNulty.

“We as a team had been threatening to make the breakthrough, after a defeat by Kilshannig in 2019, we undertook soul searching, we learned and improved, the players are just fantastic in taking football so serious."

Iveleary’s clear superiority in the Junior A grade was reflected on the scoreboard with 5-16 and 3-11 tallies registered against Kilmacabea and Boherbue, definitely a side with potential and scoring power.

“We just can’t wait to participate in intermediate ranks and do the club proud, it's back to training this week and look ahead to the next assignment," said McNulty.

Plenty for fellow Group C IFC participants Millstreet, Kinsale and St Finbarr’s to stew on ahead of the 2021 championship which starts in a few weeks time.