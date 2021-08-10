Cobh boss Darren Murphy happy with a point when you consider the way the game panned out against Athlone

IT wasn’t quite the victorious homecoming that Cobh Ramblers interim manager Darren Murphy had been hoping for but considering the circumstances, a draw in his first game in charge at St Colman’s Park wasn’t a bad result.

Ramblers were forced to settle for a point in their SSE Airtricity League first division clash last Saturday night as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Athlone Town despite finishing with nine players as Charlie Lyons was shown a straight red in the second-half while Ben O’Riordan was dismissed for a second yellow in injury time.

Murphy remains unbeaten after three games at the helm - two draws in the league and a win in the FAI Cup - but the next challenge promises to be the toughest as they face a resurgent Cork City at Turner’s Cross without his two centre-backs.

“The first half we started a bit sluggish,” he told the Echo following the Athlone game.

“It was just that type of game, the pitch was a bit sticky but in the second half… we said to the lads work hard, empty your tanks, keep getting at them and they did. That’s all we can ask of them.

“I think we had the better chances in the first half, we had good crosses, good interlinking play and again we have to realise that there has been a change.

“We are in here now and we are putting in a new structure and these lads have got to work hard and step up to it.

“It’s going to take time to build but we are seeing the initial bits of it and it’s only going to get better every week hopefully then.

Cobh Ramblers Charlie Lyons goes high with Athlone Town's Garry Comerford in the SSE Airtriciy first division game against Athlone Town at St Colman's Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“But for me, I want my teams to attack, play that attacking football, work rate, work rate, it's an exciting game to watch as you saw tonight, and hopefully that is what we will see from our teams going forward.

“We were two men down and still going for the win, that’s what we want to do.

“They are really commanding players. Chaz gave away the ball and probably thought that he was saving the team really, they’ve got that kind of attitude even in the game as well they gave everything for each other which is brilliant to see.

“But we have got to learn from these things.

"They will be a big loss but that’s what a squad is there for, we have got to rely on other lads now and see what they are made of.

“We want to win every game. We have another game coming up, Athlone is done now we can’t do anything about it so we have just got to look towards next week and see what we can do going forward.

"We will plan as we normally do, train, and then go out and compete.”