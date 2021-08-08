Mix of young talent and veterans driving Éire Óg to new heights

ÉIRE Óg completed a unique double after they added the 2020 Co-Op Superstores Cork IAHC championship to their Senior A football title.

In a thrilling final they eventually saw off neighbours and Mid-Cork rivals Aghabullogue by two points after a classic local derby. It is a phenomenal achievement for the club which has so much talent coming through in both codes. While the younger brigade are making massive strides the winning manager Donal Hurley had special praise for a couple of seasoned campaigners.

"After 37 years we are county champions. It’s a long long time and an awful lot of work has gone into this success. It was a real local derby as we are neighbouring parishes and a lot of these lads have gone to school together. Aghabullogue are a proud club so we knew this was going to be a titanic battle and so it proved.

"We knew they would throw everything at us. We were down five points at halftime and the older lads steadied the ship in the dressing room. When you have lads like Daniel Goulding and Ciaran Sheehan in a dressing room that is just invaluable.

Niall Barry-Murphy, Aghabullogue, and Ciarán Sheehan, Éire Óg, in action as they chase possession. Picture: Larry Cummins

"These lads have won All-Ireland medals and are such role models for the younger lads coming through. All over the field, we had leaders from Dylan in goal to the subs who came in. We really got motoring then in the second half and the goals were crucial.

We stuck to our game plan and Dylan Desmond made a couple of outstanding saves. He kept us in the game really as we were only hanging on in the first half. I think that was his finest hour with Éire Óg.

"John Cooper has been immense all season and he made a massive contribution. Ciaran Sheehan to come back and make it on to the pitch was inspirational. He got three crucial points in a really tight game. There is such a great spirit in the club and with so many dual players it will be very hard to replicate.

Joe Cooper on the ball for Éire Óg. Picture: Larry Cummins

"For this group of players we are now playing championship at a higher grade in a few weeks again. That is going to be a massive challenge but they will rise to that challenge without doubt. Obviously it has been a very tough time for so many people but winning these championships will lift the people of Ovens and Farran.

"With the crowd numbers restricted it was a pity that everyone couldn’t be here but everyone will savour this win. It’s going to be a fairly short celebration with so many tough games coming week after week but it’s very exciting as well.”