Conor O'Leary and Stephen Wills fire Ballincollig hurlers to league title

A QUICKFIRE brace of goals midway through the second half from Conor O'Leary and Stephen Wills gave Ballincollig a RedFM Division 4 League title win after an entertaining clash with Castlelyons in Riverstown on Saturday.

Classy points in the closing stages from Brian Keating, Cian Dorgan and Seán Walsh, who clipped over 0-4 from play, left it 3-18 to 0-22 by the time the final whistle sounded.

Wills was outstanding as a roaming midfielder, while Fenton Denny excelled as a spare man in defence, Conor Sexton hurled the world of ball and rookie Cian O'Driscoll ran himself to a standstill in attack.

O'Leary raised the first green flag early in the third quarter in a period when the East Cork side were in the ascendancy, distributing the ball intelligently from defence where Colm Barry anchored them with the authority you'd expect from a senior county medalist with Imokilly.

Ballincollig led 0-11 to 0-9 coming up to half-time, but it was 0-14 to 0-11 when Cork U20 hurler O'Leary calmly finished to net from a brilliant Seán Walsh assist. The goal was vital in settling Danny Dwyer's side, who weren't able to capitalise on the strong wind or get around Barry in the opening phase of the second half.

By the time the second water break was called, Ballincollig were 3-14 to 0-19 up, despite Castlelyons number 15 Anthony Spillane posing a huge threat up top and Alan Fenton deadly from frees.

Ciarán McGann's side were without Cork seniors Niall O'Leary and Colm Spillane, and obviously, their return for championship will make them leading contenders again for the PIHC, having lost last year's final to Blarney.

Ballincollig were down Robbie Bourke, Colin Moore and Liam Jennings, but there's strong competition for places in the squad now, having beaten Youghal, Bandon and Fermoy to make the league final.

A fabulous start it must be said considering the last 18 months we ve had.

Thank you one and all.



Stephen Lyons

Senior Section Chairman.



Up the Village



🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/iZiPuMxCLJ — CLG Bhaile an Chollaigh (@BallincolligGAA) August 7, 2021

It was a bumper weekend for league deciders on Leeside, with Midleton beating Sarsfields 3-13 to 2-13 in the RedFM Division 1 final courtesy of a pair of Luke O'Farrell goals, another from Ross O'Regan, and a haul of 0-9, five from play, from former Cork star forward Conor Lehane.

Ben Nodwell hit the two goals for Sars, who led 2-2 to no score in the early stages.

The clubs are also drawn in the same group for the championship, along with Na Piarsaigh and Carrigtwohill.

Ben O'Connor had All-Ireland U20 winner Tommy O'Connell at centre-back, while Sars were short a host of key hurlers, including Daniel Kearney, Liam Healy, Daniel Hogan and Jack O'Connor.

Photograph from last night's @BigRedBench Senior Hurling League Final. Pat Horgan presenting the Denis Conroy Cup (named in memory of great @Carrig2hillGAA and @OfficalCorkGAA stalwart) to Midleton Captain Conor Lehane.@midleton_LGFA @MidletonCamogie pic.twitter.com/9fFxWklB9b — Midleton GAA (@MidletonGaa) August 7, 2021

In the RedFM Division 2 semi-final, Kanturk beat Newtownshandrum 0-22 to 2-14, while Valley Rovers won the Division 5 crown 1-16 to 0-11 against Blarney.