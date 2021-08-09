Noel Furlong seeking another strong display from Cork minor hurlers

Cork minor hurling manager Noel Furlong is hoping for more of the same as the county chase a first Electric Ireland Munster MHC since 2017 when they take on Waterford in Semple Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

It’s just a second provincial decider since 2008 for the Rebels, who began their campaign with a 40-point triumph over Clare in mid-July. That was followed with a good display against Limerick in the semi-final, Cork having ten points to spare at the end.



This is only the fifth time that Cork will have met Waterford in the Munster minor final. The counties clashed in the first-ever decider in 1928, again in 1968 and then in 1994 and 1995, with Cork holding a 100 percent record so far. With the aim of maintaining that, it has been a case of replicating the lead-in to the Limerick clash after seeing off Clare. Cork have gone with the same 15 that was named for that match, with William Buckley - a late withdrawal - back in for Rory Sheahan.



“Things have gone very well,” Furlong says.

“I suppose we replicated our preparation from Clare to Limerick and we’re replicating it now again from Limerick to Waterford.

“Nothing has changed on that front and preparation has been very good. Everyone is fit and healthy, so we can’t ask for any more than that going into the final.”

As well as the TWA Cup – presented in 1946 by the now-defunct airline, the first to fly trans-Atlantic from Shannon Airport – there is another significant prize in that the winners progress straight to the All-Ireland final while Leinster champions Kilkenny face Galway in the only semi-final.

However, Furlong and his management team of Niall McCarthy (also Carrigtwohill), David Dorgan (Fr O’Neills), Wesley O’Brien (Carrigaline) and Ger O’Regan (St Finbarr’s) are keen to ensure that the team don’t become overwhelmed by the occasion.

“Not really,” he says, “to be honest, it doesn’t even feel like a final.

“Again, I think the preparation is the key to everything. Literally, we’ve never even mentioned that it’s a final, we’re just getting ready for Waterford and they’re the next match.

“As I said, the training sessions, the timings, the days have all replicated what we’ve done before. There’s nothing new, we’re just trying to keep everything low-key and we’re basically just looking to get a performance, really.

“We feel that the best way to do that is to do what we’ve done for the last two games, because obviously it’s worked.”

While Cork found little resistance from Clare, they had to work hard to ease clear of Limerick before triumphing by 1-24 to 1-14. Coming through such a challenge was heartening for Furlong.

“Limerick were always going to be a big challenge,” he says, “and, in fairness, I think the scoreline flattered us a little bit in the end.

“I don’t think that was a ten-point game, even after the first water-break it was level and there was never much in it. We just got the scores at the vital times, they had a few goal chances that they missed and we went down the other end and got scores.

“It was fine enough margins and any time you beat Limerick, it’s a good result because they’ve been Cork’s bogey team for a number of years at the minor grade.

“It’s all about developing players at this age and we’d be hoping that, by getting competitive games under the belt, it’ll help in that regard as well.”

And Furlong has no doubt that the test tonight will be another level higher.

“It’s fairly straightforward,” he says.

“Waterford destroyed Tipperary in the Munster semi-final, putting up a score of 2-25, so that speaks for itself.

“We had played them a few weeks previously in a challenge game, we played two separate teams for 40 minutes each and they won one match and we won the other.

“They were definitely the hardest team we’ve played all year so far and the most competitive team. They’ve a number of exceptional players for this age-grade and we’re going to have make sure we’ve a clear plan in place for those lads and, as a group, that perform to our potential and our maximum if we want to make sure that we get the victory.”

CORK: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), J Byrne (Ballinora); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), T Wilk (Cobh); M Finn (Midleton), C Tobin (Bride Rovers); D Healy (Lisgoold), N Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), T O’Connell (Ballincollig); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), J Leahy (Dungourney), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s). Subs: D Costine (Cloyne), S Kennedy (St Finbarr's), K Wallace (St Catherine's), J O'Brien (Fermoy), D Cremin (Midleton), O O'Regan (Erin's Own), A Walsh (Bride Rovers), R O'Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), R Sheahan (Kanturk).