Club hurling to benefit from spread of players now wearing Cork colours

THE U20 side that won the 2020 All-Ireland title in July, the crop that qualified for this year’s All-Ireland final recently, and the senior side that had reached the All-Ireland semi-final have brought the feelgood factor back to Cork hurling.

Hopefully, this positivity will also be felt in the club championships in the coming months.

Cork U20 manager Pat Ryan used 27 different players in the victorious 2020 All-Ireland campaign that begun late last year and culminated in a thrilling win over Dublin at Nowlan Park in July. Altogether 19 clubs were represented in this panel.

The 2021 U20 side have only played two matches to date, the brilliant wins over Tipperary and Limerick, in comparison to the four games played by the 2020 crew, so it is no surprise to see that they have used less players in their campaign, with 21 players being utilised. For the record, 17 different clubs had the honour of having players on this team.

Obviously, if we were to create a Venn Diagram of both U20 panels then a sizeable contingent of players would find themselves stuck in both circles. Altogether, 13 players can boast of the fact that they have been on both panels, although Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly would have made that 15 only for their senior commitments, meaning that Cork have used 35 different players in both U20 campaigns.

It’s a similar story at senior level, where Kieran Kingston used 25 players from 17 different clubs in the games against Limerick, Clare and Dublin.

Overall that is 58 different players from 32 separate clubs that have lit up our summers, and you would have to think that every single one of these 32 club sides will benefit from the experience gained by their respective players, which will feed into the upcoming county championships.

A total of 11 of the clubs represented operate at Premier Senior Championship level, with Bishopstown being the one club in Cork’s highest grade that currently do not have an inter-county player in their ranks.

That means that all these clubs should benefit from bringing their inter-county men into their set-ups, while the remaining divisions should also get a boost in their respective quests to become county kingpins.

Bizarrely, only five of the 12 clubs in the Senior A grade are represented, with these being Blarney, Kanturk, Fr O’Neill’s, Newcestown and Bride Rovers, while a whopping eight of the 12 Premier Intermediate club sides had players in action for Cork in recent weeks. These are Inniscarra, Youghal, Ballinhassig, Courcey Rovers, Watergrasshill, Ballincollig, Castlelyons and Kilworth.

That leaves eight Junior clubs to complete the list, with these being St Catherine's, Dromtarriffe, Castlemartyr, Ballygiblin, Cobh, Whitechurch, St Ita’s, and Liscarroll/Churchtown.

BONUS

With crowds being allowed back to view games live in the coming weeks and months, and hopefully this trend keeps going in the right direction, there will be plenty scope to watch these inter-county men in the flesh for starved Cork hurling supporters.

And that is not only a positive for fans. Club hurlers too will relish the opportunity to test themselves against Cork’s finest, with some perhaps even putting themselves in the shop window to be included in next year’s U20 and Senior panels.

With the above, we have only focused on the adult grades. We have not even mentioned Noel Furlong’s impressive Cork minor side given that none of the players are eligible for adult grade hurling, yet.

This will obviously change in 2022, and we can even expect some of them to be right in the frame to step straight up to the Cork U20 side, as both Ben Cunningham and Michael Mullins have managed this year.

Five further clubs get added to our long lists when you examine the players used by the Minor team in the wins over Clare and Limerick, with these being Ballinora, Ballygarvan, Clyda Rovers, Lisgoold and Dungourney.

That is 37 clubs within the county who have provided talent for Cork’s inter-county teams in recent weeks. Long gone are the days when you would have expected the usual ten or twelve clubs to basically rule the roost in this regard.

This has to be a huge positive for Cork hurling. If close to 40 clubs can keep producing top talent on a regular basis then surely Cork can remain competitive for many years to come.