Colin Healy hails work of Cork City Academy after Sean Kennedy's winner

CORK City manager Colin Healy was delighted with how his side managed the game in their 3-2 victory away Galway United on Friday night.

Galway had come into the match on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run but this was a hugely important victory for City, who have slowly found their form across this campaign.

“It was tough. We knew going up, that they were very strong at set-plays. It showed throughout the game. I thought we got three very good goals. We defended very well, but we had to. I thought the work rate from the lads was immense.

“We managed the game in the second half very well, and it’s a massive three points for us. These lads are young, but as the games go on they are learning as they go. At key times we managed the game. In the last five minutes we were taking the ball in the corner, something we should of being doing that at the start of the season when we weren’t."

Less than two weeks after signing a professional contract with the club, Sean Kennedy scored the winner for City against Galway. Healy was full of praise for the youngster and the work that is going on in the club’s academy.

“It was brilliant for Sean to get the winner. We know what Sean can do. He can play wide right or left, and he can play centre-forward as well. We brought him on. We kept the same shape with 4-4-2. We knew that we could catch them on the break.

“Last week against UCD he came on, he done well, and tonight he’s scored the winner against Galway. It’s brilliant.

It’s brilliant for our academy. We have another young boy coming through in Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh who signed his first professional contract last week as well.

"It shows there are opportunities here for young players. If you work hard, you will get your chances and Sean took his tonight.”

Read More Promising young midfielder signs first professional deal with Cork City

Galway caused City numerous problems from set-pieces - scoring two of their goals from them - and it was a difficult evening for the City defence. City goalkeeper Mark McNulty was called into action through the contest and Healy was pleased with his keepers’ contribution.

“Every game Galway have played in, they are very dangerous at set-players. They have a long throw-in. At corners, they have excellent delivery with Conor McCormack and David Hurley. The boys just had to defend. Listen, we got caught twice but we defended very well at set-pieces in the second half.

“I thought Mark McNulty was brilliant. His save from Hurley in the first half was brilliant. In the second half his save [from Ruairi Keating], I don’t know how he did it. The experience he brings at the back, especially with young lads playing, is massive. I was delighted for him.”

Cork City manager Colin Healy remonstrates with the officials at Eamonn Deacy Park. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dylan McGlade was another player who impressed against Galway. The winger scored City’s first goal and played a role in each of City’s other two goals. Healy is aware of McGlade’s strengths, and now, the challenge is for his players to perform consistently.

“We all know what Dylan can do. He’s great on the eye. Off the ball; we need to work a small bit with him. He takes on information and he was great tonight.

“He got a great goal tonight. He mixed his game up and he is a very good player for us.

“The challenge for all the players is that they have to go again now next week and they need to do that every week."