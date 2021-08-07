Hawe goal helps Charleville grab league title from Courcey Rovers

Charleville 1-19 Courcey Rovers 0-17

CHARLEVILLE took the RedFM County Hurling League Division 3 title at Church Road on Friday evening when they overcame Courcey Rovers.

A goal by Tim Hawe, along with the sharpshooting of Andrew Cagney and Gavin Kelleher were key for the Premier Senior outfit, while PIHC contenders Courceys were reliant on Richard Sweetnam for scores.

Courceys had the aid of the strong wind in the opening half and were 0-9 to 0-5 up by the water break having made full use of it.

On the restart, good play by Cathal O'Carroll led to a Hawe point and the Rathluirc side forced were level in the 22nd when Kelleher and Jack Callaghan combined to set up Hawe's goal.

It was the same at half-time, following points by Cagney, Sweetnam, Jerry O'Neill and Hawe: 1-9 to 0-12.

Charleville had the wind in the second half and while Courcey Rovers did well but they relied a lot on Sweetnam for scores.

Conor Buckley set up a lead point by Danny Flynn before Cagney and Sweetnam exchanged points as the winners led 1-12 to 0-14 at the second water break.

On the resumption, Cagney pointed a long-range free with Jack Callaghan placing Jack Doyle for another: 1-14 to 0-14.

However, points from Sweetnam and Aidan O'Donovan had the lead back to a point and extra time looked very likely.

However, Charleville pushed the advantage out even when Sweetnam struck his 13th point under pressure.

Charleville replied with late points by Kelleher (2) and Cagney.

Courcey Rovers forced a 21-metre free in the closing stages but Stephen Nyhan's effort was saved by Conor Reynolds.

The winners' defence held firm and they were victorious by a five-point margin.

Donal McSweeney, County Board GPC, presented the cup to the injured captain Alan Dennehy.

Scorers for Charleville: A Cagney 0-10 (0-7 f), T Hawe 1-4, G Kelleher 0-3, D O'Flynn, J Doyle 0-1 each.

Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam 0-13 (0-9 f), M O'Donovan, J O'Neill, A O'Donovan, S Nyhan (f) 0-1 each.

CHARLEVILLE: C Reynolds, D Butler, J Meade, O O'Connell, J Kilcommons, J Barry, C O'Carroll, J Callaghan, D O'Flynn, G Kelleher, J O'Brien, C Buckley, D Casey, A Cagney, T Hawe.

Subs: J Doyle for J O'Brien, A O'Connor for D Casey, M Kavanagh for C Buckley.

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan, B Mulcahy, B Collins, K Collins, C Daly, T O'Sullivan, C Roche, F Lordan, M Collins, M O'Donovan, A O'Donovan, R Nyhan, J O'Neill, R Sweetnam, S Twomey.

Subs: L Collins for R Nyhan, B Ryan for M O'Donovan.

Referee: N O'Neill (Midleton)