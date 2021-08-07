Cobh Ramblers look to continue run ahead of derby clash with Cork City

INTERIM Boss Darren Murphy will be hoping to keep his positive start to life as Cobh Ramblers manager going, as his side play host to Athlone Town at St Colman’s Park on Saturday, 7pm.

This will be Murphy’s first home game in charge of the club and he will hope his side can produce a positive performance and result in front of the home Cobh support.

Although he is at this stage officially only in the first team manager role on an interim basis until the end of the 2021 season, Murphy has every chance of getting the role on a permanent basis if Ramblers can keep their most recent performance levels up.

Not only has Murphy done well so far, but he also has a very good management team alongside him.

Getting in a coach of the calibre of former Waterford FC first-team coach Fran Rockett and also Cork City FC legend John O’Flynn illustrates that Murphy wants to try and set standards high for Cobh Ramblers, who also have added the returning Jason Abbot to the squad.

Read More Jason Abbott thrilled to return to Cobh Ramblers

Coming into this clash off the back of an impressive draw against the runaway First Division table toppers and champions-in-waiting Shelbourne, Ramblers had to come from behind on two occasions to secure a well-earned share of the spoils from their trip to Tolka Park.

The performance will hopefully be a sign of things to come, Cobh Ramblers supporters will hope.

Shelbourne's Ally Gilchrist attempts to block a cross from Cobh Ramblers John Kavanagh. Picture: Moya Nolan

Although only joining in the July transfer window, both Danny and Nathan O’Connell have most certainly made an impressive start to life with Ramblers.

They both have added an extra bite to the Cobh attack and have looked right at home in the League Of Ireland so far.

Athlone Town make the trip to St Colman’s Park looking to find something that can end a recent slump in form.

The Midlands club began the campaign impressively, winning four out of their opening five games.

But, despite a very good showing against Premier Division side Waterford in the FAI Cup, the season has somewhat hit a bump in the road in the league as far as Athlone are concerned.

Athlone have won just two out of their last 12 games in the First Division, most recently going down to a 4-1 home defeat to Treaty United last weekend.

Cobh have won their last two meetings against Athlone at St Colman’s Park. The most recent of those came early last season when Ramblers edged it 3-2.

Goals from Brian Murphy and David Hurley put Ramblers two goals ahead. That was before Athlone responded in kind courtesy of a pair of penalty finishes from Darren Meenan.

Ian Turner scored what turned out to be the winner on the night after converting to the back of the net in the 82nd minute.

Darren Murphy will be hoping his Ramblers side can build on the good momentum gained from his first two matches in charge.

If they can do that, this is a game from which Cobh are very much capable of coming out on top with the victory.

When asked what his targets are for the remaining section of the 2021 campaign, Murphy outlined: “The goal is to get a good performance every week.

“We won the previous week after extra time after a tough game, it was a tough game up in Tolka Park with a draw.

“Two trips to Dublin within the space of six or seven days. We went to extra time and then came up to Tolka Park and put in a performance as well, outstanding.

“I have got to assess now over ten or eleven games how it goes. My aim obviously, the same as a player or a coach, is to go out and win football matches.

“These lads are good lads. I was asked to take just a session one night and it has turned into this.

“So at the moment I haven’t really thought about that aim.

“But again, winning the football matches, as many as we can.”

With the bumper local derby upcoming in Turner’s Cross against Cork City, Murphy and his Ramblers side would be very satisfied heading into that clash with their local rivals on the back of a league victory.

Meanwhile, Cobh Ramblers U19s kept up their very impressive campaign so far, by moving two points clear at the top of the table thanks to a 4-0 away win against Kerry.