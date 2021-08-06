Promotion is gone for Cork City, players are battling for their futures

TONIGHT: SSE Airtricity League First Division: Galway United v Cork City, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm.

WITH their play-off hopes all but over, there is a different pressure on the Cork City players in their remaining fixtures as to what has been felt all season.

Throughout the season, the pressure on the players was to get into the play-offs and try and get prompted, but now, the pressure on players is for their future at the club.

There are only 10 games remaining in their league season and the City players will be starting to wonder about where they will be next season. Players will be thinking about knocking on manager Colin Healy’s door and asking him about his plans for next season.

Considering the results this season, not many of the players will be in a strong position when it comes to demanding a new contract. That’s why results and performances are still important until the end of the season.

Healy will be planning for next season and will have players in his mind that he wants to keep at the club, players he will not be offering a contract to, and players that he is unsure of whether to keep at the club or not.

This season was always going to be a transitional campaign, and although performances have improved of late, a repeat campaign next season will not be accepted by anyone associated with City.

The players have to show that they are good enough to get the club promoted. They have shown by knocking Sligo Rovers out of the cup that on their day they are capable of competing with the best but a lack of consistency has been one of their major issues.

The players have to show that they can consistently perform because to win promotion, you can’t pick and chose the games you perform well in, you have to be performing to your best in nearly every match.

NEWCOMERS

Barry Coffey is one player Healy will be keeping a close eye on over the coming weeks. Although, Coffey is on loan from Celtic, I do believe that come the end of the season, if City want the player, he will be available.

Healy spoke weeks ago about only signing players he believed would be at the club next season, which suggests to me that the City manager sees Coffey as a player that could be at the club beyond when his loan expires at the end of the season.

It’s very hard to judge a player after one game but more will be expected from Coffey in the coming weeks than what he showed against UCD. A lot of the midfielder’s faults against UCD were what I would put down to a lack of games.

It was his first game since the end of May and it couldn’t have been expected for a player that hadn’t played a competitive game in such a long time to be at his best, especially when Coffey only joined the club a few days earlier.

Coffey looked like a player lacking match sharpness. He was careless in possession and wanted too much time on the ball but I would expect those aspects to improve with more games. He did make intelligent runs and always looked to support Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh. If he does start against Galway, it will be a real test for him coming up against former City captain Conor McCormack, who is one of the best midfielders in the league.

BOOST

Gearoid Morrissey missed the game against UCD and I thought there was a lack of intensity from the City midfield without their captain. He would be a welcome addition for this game but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit or not.

Galway are the form team in the league, having won 6 of their last seven league games, conceding just two goals in the process. This will be a different team from the side City faced in earlier in the season.

At the beginning of the campaign, John Caulfield flirted with the idea of adopted a 3-5-2 formation but since switching to a 4-3-3, Galway look a much better side and their results show that. They have a lot more pace in attack and they look more comfortable defensively.

Galway will still have ambitions of catching Shelbourne and this will be a real indicator of what City players can make the step up and help the club challenge at the right end of the table.