Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 16:04

Munster GAA release tickets for Cork's minor hurling final with Waterford

4,400 will allowed go to the clash at Semple Stadium on Monday and the football final two days later
Mark Riordan of Limerick has a shot on goal saved by Cork minor hurling goalkeeper Paudie O'Sullivan. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

TICKETS for the Munster minor hurling final have been released.

Cork face Waterford on Monday night at 7.30pm in Thurles on the back of victories over Clare and Limerick in recent weeks.

There are 4,400 tickets for sale for this clash and the same will apply to the footballers' provincial final against Limerick at Semple Stadium next Wednesday. It's a significant increase for the 500 cap on underage inter-county games up to now.

Tickets are on sale here.

Captained by Ben O'Connor and James Dwyer, the Rebels are favourites to progress to the All-Ireland final against the winners of Galway and Kilkenny. 

Cork last won a minor All-Ireland in 2001, though they were U17 champions in 2017 when a special competition was held to bridge the gap as the grade dropped from U18. Cork also made the official minor decider that September, losing to Galway.

