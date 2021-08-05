Cobh Ramblers can build on Shels draw but Cork City face tricky trip to Galway

ANOTHER tough weekend ahead for Cobh Ramblers and Cork City in the SSE Airtricity First Division as both Cork sides desperately seek a victory.

They come into this weekend’s games after drawing last weekend; a superb result for Cobh away to Shels while a disappointing one for City at home to UCD.

So tonight Cork City will hope to get three points away to Galway, a difficult task no doubt, while Ramblers welcome Athlone Town to St Colman’s Park tomorrow night, in what I would expect to be a home victory for Darren Murphy’s side.

Colin Healy’s men travel to Eamonn Deacy Park this evening to take on John Caulfield’s side.

The Tribesmen are on a great run of form at the moment and Healy knows it will be another tough test for his players.

“As I’ve said so many times this season, every Friday is a tough game and tonight will be no different,” said Healy.

“Galway are doing great at the moment winning six of their last seven games so we know we will have it tough this evening.

“They had a great win against Wexford last weekend and I’m sure they will be full of confidence however our boys have trained hard again all week and are ready to go again this evening.”

Cian Coleman of Cork City in action against Evan Osam of UCD. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

The last time the sides met, back in May, the game ended in a draw with Galway getting a 90th minute equaliser through Maurice Nugent.

However this was a game City should have won.

But that’s been their problem for most of the season. Dominating games but coming away without any points.

There’s no doubt Caulfield will have his side well organised and up for the game against his former club.

His side will also include former City captain Conor McCormack plus former Cobh Ramblers player Dave Hurley so a tough encounter is expected.

Healy will have to do without Gearoid Morrisssey and Steven Beattie once again due to injuries plus Jonas Hakkinen looks set to be out also for a number of weeks having suffered a head injury in last week’s game against UCD.

These experienced players are a huge loss to Healy however the City manager believes it gives others an opportunity to show themselves.

“Last week we saw new signings Aaron Bolger and Barry Coffey get an opportunity to start as we had a few injuries which included Gearoid Morrissey, Alex Byrne and Stephen Beattie,” said Healy.

“Did they do enough to stay in the team? They did fine and they need more game time and I have no doubt they will get it over the next few weeks.

“They’re quality players and the introduction of these lads will keep other players on their toes.

“Jonas Hakkinen will be out for a few weeks having been stretchered off with a head injury against UCD and he will be a huge loss however although it’s not ideal to have so many injuries."

Experienced players like Morrissey and Beattie have been injured and missed a lot of the season which has been disappointing for themselves.

“But I suppose it gives other lads an opportunity to have game time and it’s down to them to keep the jersey.”

As time ticks on and the fight for play-offs becoming more of a challenge, for Healy it’s all about taking one game at a time.

“We as a club know it’s not acceptable where we are on the table, but in saying that, it’s where we are and all we can do now is take one game at a time and hope we can put in a good performance and get a result.

“We go out to win every game but sometimes it’s not that easy.

Let’s hope things can change tonight.