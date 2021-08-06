John Horgan previews Cork hurlers' crucial clash with Kilkenny in Croker

GIVEN how low the expectation levels were among some pundits and perhaps the general public too, it would be fair to suggest that finding themselves just seventy minutes from a place in the All-Ireland final, Cork are very much in bonus territory.

The management might not look at it that way and they would have been cautiously optimistic of the team giving a very good account of itself.

Well, that optimism, if it existed, has now been justified and Cork go into Sunday’s penultimate test with Kilkenny with a 50/50 opportunity of being back at headquarters in a fortnight.

That is what most All-Ireland semi-finals are, 50/50 affairs and this one certainly fits into that category.

Seamus Harnedy and Conor Cahalane. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

In making their assessment on how things might work out on Sunday, some might be in Cork’s corner because of the momentum that they have behind them after two solid victories in the qualifiers.

Others might go for Kilkenny on the basis that they will be well-rested since their Leinster final victory and that any niggling injuries will have cleared up.

Any engagement between the two counties evokes memories of times past when they battled for supremacy on the biggest stage of them all. There is no doubt that any Cork and Kilkenny clash stirs the blood that bit more and it remains one of the GAA’s enduring rivalries.

BUZZING

After two fine victories on the trot, there is a good vibe about this Cork team again and the team is now looked upon with a greater degree of positivity than it might have been earlier in the campaign.

The balance to the side is much better, the defence is more settled and for Sunday’s showdown it selects itself, assuming Niall O'Leary is fit.

The goals return rate is far better too and in general team selection meetings are probably not as long as they might have been.

The older heads like Seamus Harnedy and Patrick Horgan are leading by example and the likes of Ger Millerick, Tim O’Mahony and Jack O’Connor are doing a fine bit of business.

One or two players still have room for improvement and the bench is providing the necessary options that all teams must possess if they are to be genuine title contenders.

It will be a surprise if the starting 15 is not given the green light again with genuine contenders like Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly ready to roll at the appropriate time.

Kilkenny, it is generally acknowledged, are not the forceful presence of old but Brian Cody has got them back into an environment that they know like the back of their hand.

Similar to Cork, there is a decent blend of youth and experience in the side and their extra-time victory over Wexford in Leinster illustrated how resilient they remain.

They might not have shot the lights out against a depleted Dublin in the Leinster final but it was a game that they always looked comfortable in.

Knowing how Cody operates, the training sessions behind closed doors in Nowlan Park over the past few weeks will have been as fierce as ever, making up for the lack of competitive action since the Leinster final.

Kilkenny have strong options off the bench too, players like Walter Walsh and Ritchie Hogan are not making the starting 15 but the emergence of Eoin Cody and Adrian Mullen are keeping them there.

Cork have been banging in plenty of goals up to now but on Sunday they’ll be facing one of the best ‘keepers of the lot in Eoin Murphy.

We have seen so often recently how the conversion rate from placed balls has been so important and in fact game defining and in those stakes the importance of Horgan and TJ Reid cannot be emphasised enough.

It’s a big ask for any team to be playing at such a competitive level week after week and this is Cork’s third in-a-row. But developing a winning mentality, with momentum behind you, can take you quite a distance.

It’s up to Cork to ensure that we’ll have an all Munster All-Ireland final with either Limerick or Waterford awaiting in the final.

Defeating Kilkenny in Croke Park is a tall order for any county but there is a growing sense of maturity about this Cork team that will ensure they’ll compete with them on a very level playing field.

Cork, you might say, have come from the back of the field to be challenging as the winning post looms larger and larger because they would have been well outside the top four list of contenders at the season’s outset, certainly behind Tipperary and Galway.

A priority for Cork on Sunday will be to drive on if they find themselves in a very advantageous position as they were against Clare and to a lesser extent against the Dubs.

In both instances they took the foot off the accelerator and made things more difficult for themselves. A greater consistency over the 70 minutes has to be prioritised against a team that will punish any lethargy.

Who would have thought that when Limerick defeated Cork in the Munster opener that it would be a dress rehearsal for an All-Ireland final...

It might very well have been.