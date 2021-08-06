Cork seniors face a long wait before the All-Ireland camogie semi-final

THE quarter-finals for the 2021 All-Ireland senior championship see Tipperary meet Waterford and Kilkenny play Wexford in a double-header on August 21 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Just as in the league draws, Cork didn’t get pulled into a quarter-final round, yet I think it’s one they would have again wanted.

As it stands, they now won’t have another championship game until the weekend of August 28 and that’s a long four weeks. If the semi-finals are a draw the replay is September 4-5 with the final on September 12.

It’s very tight for recovery from any niggles. We can only assume that the three-week gap before the quarter-finals was to allow for a potential group championship postponement in case of a Covid strike to a team.

Down will play Offaly in the relegation play-off, with the loser of that fixture going on to play Westmeath. Dublin, Clare, and Limerick all secured senior status for 2022 last weekend.

It was irrelevant from a championship perspective who won between Galway and Kilkenny last weekend as both had already advanced. However, it forced Kilkenny into second place and a confirmed quarter-final bout, but having drawn Wexford they’re undoubtedly welcoming the extra game. Psychologically Galway’s one-point win having played with 14 players for 45 minutes of the game is a big result though.

Corner-forward Catherine Finnerty saw red but Galway’s 1-3 without reply after halftime, which helped them turn a three-point deficit in to a three-point lead proved to be the decisive period of this game.

Siobhán McGrath found the net early in the second half to help Galway lead after an opening half in which they failed to score from play. That’s a frightening statistic in hurling, to not score from play for 30 minutes at senior inter-county level.

However, the 2019 All-Ireland champions rattled the net, with Niamh Kilkenny and Ailish O’Reilly adding scores to help them establish a lead.

Denise Gaule was accurate from a number of frees while Mary O’Connell and Aoife Doyle also found the target to keep Kilkenny in the game and set up a dramatic finish.

Kilkenny almost found a way through in injury time but some heroic last-ditch defending during the four minutes of injury time helped Galway hang on to take the victory.

None of Kilkenny, Galway or Cork are on fire this season, the former two in particular very hit and miss with performances. For that reason, the All-Ireland title is still achievable for Cork, despite having a number of new players in their squad.

Whether all three teams will find form now the group stages are behind them we’ll see. But you can’t flick it on like a switch.

Cork manager Paudie Murray. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tipperary didn’t come out of the hat for another semi-final appearance, but they’ll be relatively content with a pairing against Waterford, albeit Waterford have impressed hugely in the past couple of weeks with a resounding win over Dublin, who forced them into relegation in the league, and then with a very impressive performance against Cork last Sunday. They got through for three goals and could have had another one, but their conditioning wasn’t as strong as Corks particularly during the final quarter.

We expected Tipp to win three from three in what a weakish group and they delivered. Late goals from Clodagh McIntyre and Eimear McGrath added gloss to the scoreline as Tipperary beat Wexford by 4-11 to 1-11 at Semple stadium. They were quick to settle into the job, with Cáit Devane finding the net in the fourth minute in response to two early Wexford points.

Nicole Walsh and Karin Blair hit the target for Tipperary from distance to edge them six points clear, only for Chloe Foxe to strike a goal from a penalty and put the result back in the melting pot yet again just before half-time.

The second half was a tense and tight affair, with Ereena Friday increasingly influential after coming off the Tipperary bench, and it took a superb save from Wexford’s Laura Brennan to deny McGrath a goal and keep the visitors’ hopes alive going into the latter stages.

McGrath made no mistake on the hour mark when she was picked out by a wonderful pass from Devane, and with Wexford’s resolve broken, McIntyre was able to tack on a fourth goal in stoppage time to confirm the win and top spot in the group in the process.