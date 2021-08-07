Cork camogie is flying at all levels with U16s and minors landing titles

CORK go into their last game today in group two of the Intermediate All-Ireland Championship protecting an unbeaten record in Kilkenny.

They've two wins from two, after victories over Kildare and Antrim.

Last weekend’s win over Antrim was a very impressive and important one as the Ulster side came to Cork on the back of beating Kilkenny and reached the All-Ireland and the national league finals in the last 12 months. They are without doubt one of the strongest teams in the grade.

Cork got off to flying stars and at one stage led by 10 points before the Antrim machine kicked into gear and in the finish Cork had to call on all their resolve to deny Antrim taking a share of the spoils. Twice they came close but the Cork defence stood strong to deny them at the death.

While happy with the result Mark McCarthy will be concerned at how his side almost let it slip and this is something they will need to work on to ensure they stay focused through the 60 minutes.

Kilkenny kept their hopes alive of grabbing a place in the knockout stages with a victory over Kildare last weekend. John Scott's side knew a win was a must and they played with huge intensity as they disposed of the Kildare challenge with an impressive 2-24 to 1-7 victory.

Ciara O'Keeffe got the opening goal for Kilkenny and their superior strength in attack stood out with points with Sophie O’Dwyer and Hannah Scott giving them the lead at the break. They continued their dominance through the second half totally on top in all sectors.

Kilkenny know only a win today will guarantee them a place in the quarter-finals, Antrim will more than likely defeat Kildare and if Cork were to lose to Kilkenny we could end up with three teams on six points and in this instance scoring difference would come into play. Currently, Cork are on plus 13 with Kilkenny on plus 16, Antrim are on plus one but this weekend’s games will see a change in these scoring averages.

Sitting on top on six points Cork are in the best position but any slip-up could be costly.

Cork's Niamh O'Leary is fouled by Antrim's Caitrin Dobbin during the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Kilkenny are an experienced outfit Leanne Fennelly, Ciara Phelan, Sinead Farrell are players who have impressed through league and championship, Sophie O'Dwyer has continued to feature prominently on the score sheet in each game, Ciara O’Keeffe notched up an impressive 1-6 from play against Kildare with Hannah, Scott Eva Hynes, Danielle Quigley, Ciara Phelan and Tara Ronan all adding to their tally.

Cork have improved immensely and they have now put the disappointment of losing the Munster final to Tipperary behind them, having enjoyed a good run in the national league before losing out to Down at the quarter-final stage.

They are were bitterly disappointed to lose out to a Tipperary side they defeated in the league but the focus has been superb in their two championship outings and particularly on Saturday last when they really stood up to the challenge Antrim posed. Up front the Cork attacked worked hard and were fast off the mark, Katie Walsh has pace to burn and she causes huge trouble for the Antrim defence with good distribution which resulted in scores.

Rachel O’Shea, Hayley Ryan, Kate Wall and Aoife Hurley picked off some superb scores. The midfield pairing of Lauren Callanan and Michelle Murphy worked hard and never allowed Antrim to get a grip around the middle whilst their defence had impressive performances from Grainne Hannon, Niamh O’Leary and captain Aisling Moloney, more of the same is needed today as the battle for the top spot continues.

MUNSTER U16 DOUBLE

The Cork U16s signed off on a great year as they added the Munster U16 A and B titles to the U16 A All-Ireland, with wins over Tipperary A and B.

The Cork camogie team that finished the season as U16A Munster and All-Ireland champions.

The B sides recorded an impressive 6-21 to 0-3 victory, with Megan Sheehan, Laura O'Brien Laoise Murphy, Erinn Curtin and Nicola Guinane all to the fore.

The A side had to battle to the finish to secure the title, they led at the break 0-6 to 0-3 with Grainne Finn, Sinead Hurley and Ava Fitzgerald on target.

Shauna Sheehan (45), Fiona Twohig and Ellen Crowley stretched the lead but Tipperary hit back with a goal but determined to add the provincial crown to their All-Ireland title Cork held on: 0-13 to 2-5.