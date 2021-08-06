A difficult season for Cork City FC Women is not getting any easier

UNFORTUNATELY, for the Cork City Women, they are arguably about to enter the most challenging part of an already difficult season for the club.

Wednesday night’s match away to Munster rivals Treaty United at Jackson Park, where a Nathalie O’Brien penalty earned them their second win of the season, marked the end of their second series of fixtures in the Women’s National League.

The result sees City rise from the bottom to occupy sixth in the table with two-thirds of the league campaign now completed.

But it has been a tough season thus far and with four key players leaving for college in America recently, the final series of fixtures could be even tougher.

Having finished in the top four and reached an FAI Cup final in 2020, the hope was that the Rebel Army would build on those achievements, or at least maintain the standard that they have reached throughout 2021.

Aoife Cronin, Treaty United, taking a leap of Faith against Christina Dring, Cork City. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

In many ways, it was probably a tough ask to reach those levels again.

There may be only Galway between them and fourth place at the time of writing but the gulf in quality to the big four is much bigger.

The problems started during the off-season when Saoirse Noonan - the club’s all-time top scorer who was just one shy of a landmark 50th goal for the club - left for Shelbourne and proved to be impossible to replace.

Enticing players from other WNL clubs proved difficult.

“There have been a lot of players that have moved on to bigger places in the past.

"That’s what we are trying to do also, move girls on so they can develop further while we have continued to progress as well and that’s what we will continue to do,” said manager Rónán Collins at the time, in the hope his younger players could step up to fill the void.

City were boosted by the announcement that the legendary Jackie Lennox Chip Shop had come on board as the premier sponsor of the women's team for the next three years which quickly followed on from the news that they would again play their home games at Turner’s Cross.

As luck would have it, the first league game at the Cross would be against Noonan, who would score twice in a 3-0 Shels victory to show her former teammates what they will be missing.

It seemed like the famous old ground was inspiring the opposition and providing them with a good platform on which to perform upon.

City recorded three credible draws in their four games away from home in the first series of matches, with some baffling refereeing decisions leading to the concession of late equalisers away to both Bohemians and Athlone Town.

Olivia Gibson, Treaty United, under pressure from Ciara McNamara, Cork City. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

But apart from the visit of DLR Waves, who would still emerge with a hard-fought 1-0 win thanks to a strike from winter target Jess Gleeson, City were outclassed in their other three games at the Cross which deservedly ended in defeats against title-chasers Shels, Wexford Youths, and more disappointingly Treaty United.

This young side's inexperience was proving costly.

The Limerick outfit’s 3-2 triumph that afternoon would see City drop to the bottom of the league table and they were the only side in the entire division yet to record a single victory.

That defeat would mark the end of Rónán Collins’ time in charge as almost three years to the day since he succeeded Frank Kelleher, he left his role for what he described as personal reasons.

His assistant Paul Farrell would initially take control on an interim basis for the 2-0 loss at home to Galway in the first game of series two in the WNL before he was appointed permanently until the end of the season ahead of their 1-0 loss away to Shelbourne.

They desperately needed first win of the season would finally come next time out against Bohemians to end a run of 11 games without a win and five defeats in a row at the Cross.

That failed to stop the rot as City only secured one point in the four games that followed before the much-needed 2-1 win against Treaty last Wednesday.

With that, it has been a season of uncertainty so far for City with a mixture of bad injuries, bad luck, and bad performances culminating in too many bad results.

But as we head towards the final third of the campaign an FAI Cup quarter-final tie is on the horizon, fifth place remains achievable while three new signings have been added to the group and key players are beginning to return from their knocks.

It means while City are unlikely to match last year’s success even still, they can finish strongly and build some momentum to ensure 2022 isn’t as challenging or as difficult, although they’ll have to work hard for it.