Douglas Hall dent Wilton's league title hopes win 3-2 win over the league leaders

Douglas Hall 3

Wilton 2

WILTON suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down 3-2 to Douglas Hall in a thrilling GE Healthcare Senior Women's Premier league match at Moneygourney last Wednesday evening and as a result has left the title race wide open with only a couple of games remaining.

This was Douglas Hall’s very first win of the season in what has been a very frustrating year for the team who have found themselves at the wrong end of the table, but the manner and style which they played against the leaders can bode well for the remaining games this season and next year’s campaign.

Wilton started well with Eleanor Stritch’s shot coming off the post as early as the second minute with free kicks from Laura Lynch and Carys Johnson going wide of the mark as the visitors looked for an early score.

Douglas Hall’s first attempt on goal came in the 13th minute when Alison O’Connell’s shot from the far side went wide, but just five minutes later took the lead when Amy McCarthy’s free kick from 35 yards bounced in front of the keeper and over her head and into the net.

Wilton continued to press, Stritch’s cross finding Lynch whose effort from inside the area went just wide while moments later Douglas Hall keeper Niamh Ryan made a one handed save to keep out Stritch’s effort from 12 yards.

Douglas Hall's Maggie Duncliffe controls the ball ahead of Wilton's Barbara O'Connell during the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Womens Premier league match at Moneygourney. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Douglas Hall doubled their advantage in the 31st minute when Rebecca Walsh sent a long ball into the area which was only half blocked by Moloney only for Megan Dennehy to latch onto the loose ball and sent it into the Wilton net from 10 yards.

Two minutes later Ryan saved again from Stritch who weaved past a number of defenders in the area while moments later at the other end Douglas Hall almost had their third only for O’Connell’s effort coming off the Wilton crossbar.

The home side made it 3-0 in the 41st minute when Walsh noticed the keeper off her line and lobbed the ball into an open net as the home side were well in control.

Wilton managed to pull one back two minutes before the break when Stritch’s cross found Lydia Looney inside the area with her low shot finding the back of the net.

The second half saw Wilton press forward in an effort to get back into the game as they forced Douglas Hall into their own half conceding a number of corners.

Wilton's Melissa Finn feels the challenge from Douglas Hall's Sharon Ring during the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Womens Premier league match at Moneygourney. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Melissa Finn had a chance at the near post which was well covered by Ryan while at the other end Megan Dennehy’s effort went wide following a Douglas corner.

Wilton pulled one back in the 68th minute when Laura Lynch sent a ball into the area only to be deflected into the net by a defender which left only one between the sides with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Wilton continued to press, while Douglas Hall managed to soak up the pressure, clearing the ball upfield in an effort to count down the minutes and even hit the crossbar on one of their counter attacks, but in the end it was Douglas Hall who took the honours and the points.

Douglas Hall's Alison O'Connell clears the ball away from Wilton's Lydia Looney during the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Womens Premier league match at Moneygourney. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Douglas Hall: Niamh Ryan, Sharon Ring, Carissa Murphy, Emma McCarthy, Miriam Reardon, Amy McCarthy, Maggie Duncliffe, Rebecca Walsh, Kadie Lambe, Megan Dennehy, Alison O’Connell, Laura Cooney, Ava Lehane, Sarah Scanlon, Emma Dooley, Allie Mullins O’Keeffe.

Wilton: Ailbhe Moloney, Laura Lynch, Niamh O’Regan, Deirdre Callanan, Zoe Murphy, Carys Johnson, Lydia Looney, Barbara O’Connell, Jenny Coughlan, Melissa Finn, Eleanor Strich, Emma O’Driscoll, Amy Gettings

Referee: Denis Cronin.