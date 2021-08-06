Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 08:59

Aghabullogue and Éire Óg clash in hurling final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Mid-Cork rivals battle for a place in 2021 Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Dan Ó Duinnín, seen here against Mayfield last year, will be one of Aghabullogue's main men in Saturday's 2020 Co-Op SuperStores Cork IAHC final against Éire Óg. Photo: Larry Cummins

Denis Hurley

SATURDAY: 2020 Co-op SuperStores Cork IAHC final: Aghabullogue v Éire Óg, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm

It’s a Mid-Cork derby with a difference as Aghabullogue and Éire Óg mark the first anniversary of the start of last year’s IAHC with a clash to determine who progresses to the premier intermediate grade.

On August 2 last year, the Coachford side beat Cloughduv in the group stage while their Ovens opponents overcame Sarsfields. The semi-finals were played on September 27 – Coachford seeing off Kildorrery while Éire Óg had to beat Sars again, in the first-ever Cork championship penalty shootout – and now, 314 days later, there will be a resolution to the competition.

For Éire Óg, it’s not the first championship game of the summer as they were victorious in the delayed 2020 Bons Secours Hospital SAFC final against Mallow at the Páirc in June. Their manager Donal Hurley feels that the team take inspiration from that, even if the immediate aftermath left them short of bodies for the beginning of the league cup competitions.

“We had a lot of injuries after the football and that broke our momentum a small bit,” he says.

We had 13 injuries – soft-tissue injuries and things like that – going into the Kilbrittain and Aghada hurling league games and we were scratching our heads.

“The last two weeks, we have got together as a group and those things have cleared up. The club have been good to us since the football has been over.”

Competing in the RedFM Hurling League 6A, Éire Óg were winners against Aghada but lost out to Kilbrittain and Blackrock. Midfielder Eoin O’Shea, impressive at midfield as they made it to the final will be a big loss following a hamstring injury, but they do have Ciarán Sheehan – who missed a chunk of the championship last year – available again. In addition, captain Kevin Hallissey, Daniel Goulding, Joe Cooper and Lar Considine can impact in attack while John Cooper and Cork U20 footballer Conor McGoldrick are key men in defence.

Éire Óg's Joe Cooper shoots from Meelin's TJ Brosnan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Éire Óg's Joe Cooper shoots from Meelin's TJ Brosnan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

As well as the two triumphs against Sars last autumn, Éire Óg also beat Douglas and Meelin and, while Aghabullogue are from an adjoining parish, Hurley doesn’t think that the derby element will be something weighing on the players’ minds.

“You’d hear the older generations talking about the local derbies,” he says, “but the newer lads never really got a taste of that.

They just think of it as another hurling game, really, go in and do the job – as a group, we’ve never spoken about it being a local derby or the tension it brings or anything.”

Like Éire Óg, Aghabullogue topped their group with three wins from three, following the Cloughduv win with victories against Midleton and Glen Rovers. Club PRO Michael Dilworth feels that the team will be keen to make the most of the return to championship action.

“They’re pumped up for this, they’re waiting long enough,” he says.

“We were going well last year and it was a shame the way the season finished up but everyone is looking forward to it.

“We’re a proud parish and we just want to go out and give it our best shot.”

Aghabullogue will look to the likes of Shane Tarrant, Cork senior footballers Paul Ring and Dan Ó Duinnín – who plays football for Cill na Martra – Matthew Bradley and Seán Feury.

They competed in section 7B of the hurling league, winning their games against the Glen, St Finbarr’s and Douglas before advancing to the semi-finals. There, they beat Midleton before a final victory against Russell Rovers, who are themselves awaiting the Lower IHC decider against Castlemartyr.

“Those league matches have been very important as lads were out of action for the guts of six months,” Dilworth says.

“You need it to sharpen up the hurling. We had a good league campaign and we were happy with the way the lads were going.”

We’ve a young team and a lot of them would have been playing at a high grade underage.

“The last time we met Éire Óg, they beat us well but we’re up for it.”

Verdict: Aghabullogue.

