Golf glory for Douglas rising star Jack Murphy

JACK Murphy claimed his second win of the season, this time winning the Ulster Boys U16 title.

The Douglas golfer won a three-hole play-off having tied for the lead at the end of the 36 hole event.

The 15-year-old shot two rounds of 70 over the two days to finished tied for the lead on top of the leaderboard on two over par.

Jack Murphy after winning the Ulster Boys U16 golf event at Carnalea in Belfast.

The play-off was closely contested as well, Murphy and James Marriott were tied after the first two holes. Murphy won the final play-off hole to collect his second provincial title, he also won the Leinster Boys U16 last month.

There were quite a few Cork golfers in action in Belfast this week, James Walsh finished in eighth place, John Doyle was 20th and Paddy Quill, Sean Deasy, Louis Galvin all finished further down after the second round. Sean Reddy and Wayne O’Callaghan were also in action but missed the cut for the second 18.

As well as playing in the Golf Ireland championships, Murphy has partnered Peter O’Keeffe in the AIG Barton Shield and the pair have clocked up impressive wins in the last two rounds. They’re into the Munster East final and will take on Dungarvan later this month. Murphy will also be looking forward to the Irish Boys U16 which takes place in just over two weeks in Cahir Park.

Jack Murphy in action for Douglas in the AIG Barton Shield. Picture: Niall O'Shea

This weekend Murphy will join many other top golfers at the Kinsale Scratch Cup which takes place on Sunday. The 36 hole event has attracted an impressive line-up but there are some slots still available. Anyone interested in playing should contact Kinsale Golf Club.