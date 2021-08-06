Kieran Kingston wants Cork to create their own history with two key hurlers back available

SUNDAY All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Kilkenny v Cork, Croke Park, 3.30pm.

RECENT results in Croke Park and in All-Ireland semi-finals have not been positive for Cork, but there is no talk within the camp of ending hoodoos or anything like that.

The 2013 last-four clash with Dublin is the Rebels’ last win at headquarters, and only captain Patrick Horgan and Séamus Harnedy remain from that victory. Since then, Cork have endured semi-final defeats in 2014 (Tipperary), 2017 (Waterford) and 2018 (Limerick), while there was also a reversal against Kilkenny in the 2019 quarter-finals. For Cork manager Kieran Kingston, though, it’s a case of looking forward and back.

“It’s an opportunity,” he says, “it’s an All-Ireland semi-final, you’re 76 minutes away from an All-Ireland final.

“That’s the focus and we haven’t discussed 2013 or any of those games from the past with the players and nor do we intend doing any of that. This is about now, it’s about us – some of these lads hardly remember 2013, they were barely out of national school!

“The focus from these guys is to go and create their own history and their own records, not to looking back.

We work to a motto – we can’t change the past but we can certainly influence the future, and that’s the way I deal with them.”

It’s a third weekend in a row for Cork to be out, following wins over Clare and Dublin on the previous two Saturdays, but the injury outlook is as good as can be expected, with only Bill Cooper – who picked up a knock after coming on against the Banner – unavailable for selection. Damien Cahalane (appendicitis) and Eoin Cadogan (groin) missed the two recent games but both are back in training.

“Bill is definitely out,” Kingston says.

“Damien Cahalane and Eoin Cadogan returned to training this week so they’re in contention, they were back Tuesday night after two and a half weeks.”

Alan Connolly and Shane Barrett, who are U20 but playing with the senior team, are unaffected by the Covid-19 situation which has resulted in the postponement of the U20 All-Ireland final against Galway.

“They’re part of our squad,” Kingston says, “they weren’t with the U20s squad at all. We’re in our own little bubble, in many ways.”

RIVALRY

Cork haven’t played Kilkenny since that 2019 quarter-final, John Meyler’s last match in charge before Kingston’s return. The manager knows what to expect but the concentration is on what his own team can do.

“Kilkenny is Kilkenny, as we know,” he says.

“Their record is incredible and everybody knows the success they’ve had over the last number of years, there’s no point in me trying to blow them up any more they’ve blown themselves up with their performances.

“We know it’s a massive game for us, it’s in Croke Park, where they play most of their games, and it’s a huge challenge for our guys.

“It’s a different experience and people will talk about records and this and that but that’s history, we don’t even discuss that. This is now and it’s up to our lads to take it forward from the performances they have given.

I think they’ve put a bit of pride back into the jersey, they’ve certainly played with pride, honesty and character. I think the public have seen that and they’re buying into it and supporting it.

"You could see the support that they got last Saturday night, because of the effort and the character that they showed, what we’re trying to instil in them and they’re trying to play with.

“That won’t always happen right through every game, it won’t happen for the 75 or 80 minutes, but as long as they keep trying to do the right thing and represent the jersey in a very honest fashion, that’s all that we can ask from them and it’s all that we’ll be asking again as they take to the field in Croke Park on Sunday, representing Cork.”