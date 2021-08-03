Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 18:30

Declan Coleman appointed first team coach at Cork City

Coleman previously worked with the club’s Under 19 side, before spending time with Cobh Ramblers as assistant manager.
CORK CITY have appointed Declan Coleman as First Team Coach.

Speaking to the club’s website, Coleman said: “I am delighted to be back. It is a club where I have already had some really good times at underage level. 

"I have worked with a lot of the players here before in the academy, so I am looking forward to working with them again.

”I said in an interview before this round of fixtures began that the team has only been lacking a small bit of luck. 

"I said that then and I still think the same. There have been some very good performances, and some good results, and that is a platform that we can build on. 

"The future is bright, and I don’t think there is any reason why the table can’t look a lot different in 7 or 8 games times.

“Colin was a player when I was previously with the club, so I would know him from then. 

"I also did both my UEFA A and B Licenses with Richie Holland, so we would have a good relationship from then as well. 

"Hopefully, I can bring something extra to the backroom team and I am really looking forward to working with them.” 

City boss Colin Healy welcome the appointment.

“It’s great to have Dec coming in. Myself, Nults and Richie are here at the moment, so it is very good to have another person in to work alongside us. 

"Dec has been in with the academy here in the past with Stephen Bermingham, so he knows the club and he knows a lot of the players as well. 

"I know he will put in the work and will add something to our coaching team, so we are very pleased to have him on board."

