Cork City WFC manager Paul Farrell strengthens his squad with two new signings

CORK CITY have completed the signings of Rachel O'Regan and Niamh O'Donoghue for their Women’s National League senior side.

City manager Paul Farrell had been looking to bolster his squad following the departures of Lauren Egbuloniu, Sophie Liston, Maria O’Sullivan, and Republic of Ireland international Éabha O’Mahony to colleges in America in recent weeks.

Even with the addition of Tiffany Taylor in the middle of July, City could only name 15 players in their squad for their last outing against Peamount United, which ended in a 5-0 defeat at Turner’s Cross.

Speaking about the announcement of this double signing, Farrell said; "I'm delighted to have the two girls in. I know both of them well, having worked with them previously, and I know what they can bring to the side.

“Rachel is a player that I have worked with at City before, and Niamh is a player that I know from Lakewood.

“We travel to Limerick tomorrow to face Treaty United, and both girls will be hoping to be involved in the matchday squad."

Rachel O'Regan, who left City in 2019, returns to the club after a spell with Carrigaline, while O'Donoghue joins from Lakewood Athletic.

"I'm delighted to get the opportunity to be back playing for Cork City and I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season with the girls,” added O’Regan.

Cork City have completed the signings of Rachel O'Regan pictured here with City manager Paul Farrell.

“I’m just going to keep my head down, work hard in training every week to try and improve my football and hopefully get a spot on the starting team in the future.

“I’m just happy to be involved again and I’m looking forward to the upcoming games!"

And Niamh O'Donoghue also spoke of her excitement after signing for City as she looks to help the club climb up the table.

“I am very excited about the challenges that lay ahead with Cork City and I am looking forward to contributing to the continuing development of the squad and the successful progression of the club both on and off the pitch,” insisted O’Donoghue.

“I am very grateful to Paul and the coaching staff at City for providing me with this opportunity to play football at the highest level of women’s football in Ireland.

“I would also like to thank everyone at Lakewood AFC, my club since the age of 6, who have played a big part in my football life and continue to do great work in encouraging young girls to play football."

Meanwhile, City are also through to the quarter-finals of the FAI Women’s Senior Cup as they along with Peamount United, Shelbourne, and Wexford Youths were exempt from the first round draw having finished in the top four in the league last season.

Bohemians host DLR Waves in the first round which will see just one fixture being played with Athlone Town, Galway, and Treaty United also receiving a bye to advance to the quarters following a draw on Tuesday afternoon.