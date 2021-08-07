Pressure is off Cork underage hurling teams and they're thriving

WHEN Clare manager Brian Lohan was interviewed after the recent Clare-Cork All-Ireland qualifier, Lohan said that Cork’s late surge after having lost a five-point lead was a metaphor for more than just the victory.

The Cork tide was rising at every level. “Cork, the graph only seems to be going one way,” said Lohan. “Every result you look at, they seem to be winning whether it’s U14, U15, minor, U20 All-Ireland champions last year and in the Munster final this year. They’re doing a lot of things right so credit to them.”

A few days later, Cork won that Munster U20 title against Limerick to advance to another All-Ireland final, which was supposed to be played on Saturday, but which has now been re-fixed because of a Covid outbreak within the group.

Then on Monday, the minors play the Munster final against Waterford, having dispatched Limerick in the semi-final the night before the U20 Munster final win.

The minors look to be the best team in the country but that is no surprise because Cork looked like being the standout minor team in the country in 2021 from as far back as 2019.

At the Munster regional U15 tournament in Mallow in May 2019, the semi-finals were contested by the four Cork teams, with East Cork beating Cork City in the final by two points. From that day on, it was obvious that the best players from that group had the potential to be the best underage team Cork had produced in a long time.

Most underage teams will have a number of standout players, but it was obvious from that tournament two years ago that Cork had over 15 players of real quality. Five of them started on last year’s minor team, with four more coming on during Cork’s two games against Clare and Limerick.

Last year’s minors were a really good side. They had an excellent management and coaching team too, with Dónal Óg Cusack as the manager, but losing to Limerick in the semi-final by 12 points was a big surprise. And a huge disappointment in the county considering how much expectation surrounded the group.

James Byrne of Cork in action against Mark Riordan of Limerick during the Electric Ireland Munster minor semi-final. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

That further heightened the pressure on this Cork minor team ahead of last month’s semi-final against Limerick, but Cork emphatically met that challenge head-on, beating a strong Limerick side by 10 points.

KEY MARKER

The U20 grade has become more important in gauging development and future progress to senior level, especially since minor level was reduced to U17. Yet the importance of Cork’s minor semi-final victory was further contextualised by the recent history of the minor championship; Cork had only contested one Munster minor final since 2008; Limerick were aiming to reach an eighth final in nine years, and win three-in-a-row for the first time in their history.

Limerick clearly are producing players, but Cork have shown that it’s not always about winning minor finals to confirm that potential; the 2019 Cork minor team didn’t reach the Munster minor final, but it was still obvious throughout that championship that Cork had some exceptional players that were good enough to make the step up.

That was evident this year when four of that team – Ciarán Joyce, Dáire O’Leary, Darragh Flynn and Jack Cahalane – played in last month’s (2020) All-Ireland U20 final against Dublin. A total of 13 of the 24 players listed for that final are on the current U20 side. It would be 15 if Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly could play.

Eight of the team which started the recent Munster U20 against Limerick are underage again next year, which will put Cork in a great position again to try and win the competition in 2022.

That squad will be all the stronger again if the minors continue to rampage through the championship and some of those players continue to develop at the rapid rate they have over the last couple of years.

Cork may have only won one All-Ireland U20/U21 in the last two decades but they have clearly been the standout team at this grade in the last five years; the last county to reach four successive All-Ireland finals in this grade (then U21) was Galway (they reached five finals) between 1996-2000 but Galway lost four of those finals in-a-row.

Limerick were the best team in the country at U21 in 2017 but they still had to go to the well to beat Cork in the Munster final. If they hadn’t, Cork would have contested the last five successive finals in the grade.

Cork may have only won one of those All-Ireland finals (so far) but that one win was all the more special in the context of so much previous disappointment at that level, especially in finals. It felt like a liberation. And now, every Cork underage hurling team is playing with freedom and confidence.

Despite all of Galway’s recent success at minor level, winning four All-Ireland titles in a row for the first time in the competition’s history, Galway have only reached two All-Ireland U21/U20 finals since last winning the title in 2011.

They have produced some brilliant minors but Galway are clearly struggling to transition those players through to U20 level and beyond, something which Cork have managed really well in recent years Winning the U-20 All-Ireland has clearly lifted a cloud over Cork underage teams which was hanging over the county since their last All-Ireland underage title in 1998.

And the players – at every underage level – are playing with the swagger and belief of Cork teams of the past.

Lohan was right. The tide is rising at every level.