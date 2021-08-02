All eight favourites beaten at Cork racecourse, the James Dullea-trained Sweet Sixteen was a most impressive winner of the Kanturk Handicap Hurdle.

THE annual August bank holiday Monday jumps meeting at Cork racecourse took place yesterday and, on an afternoon that saw all eight favourites getting beaten, the James Dullea-trained Sweet Sixteen was a most impressive winner of the Kanturk Handicap Hurdle.

Sweet Sixteen, a four-year-old filly that handler Dullea acquired for just €8,000 at Goffs sales in February, made smooth progress on the outer before the turn into the home straight and she took up the running with Phillip Enright at the third last.

The winning German-bred, who opened her account at Tramore in April, was clearly traveling best when throwing a fabulous jump at the final flight and she duly returned with three and a half lengths to spare over Top Line Tommy.

“She’s a consistent filly that travelled well, but I wasn’t sure how she would handle that (yielding) ground,“ said Dullea of Sweet Sixteen, owned by the Seven Heads Group Syndicate from Barryroe.

“The fact that she has won on that ground will open up more options for her going into the autumn.“

The featured race was the Buy Tickets Online At corkracecourse.ie Hurdle over three miles and John McConnell’s Go Another One repeated his success in this same contest 12 months ago by making all the running in the hands of first-timer partner Hugh Morgan.

Go Another One went clear from two out to beat favourite Peregrine Run by a comprehensive 10 lengths.

“This horse makes me emotional,“ disclosed handler McConnell of the Mrs Caroline Ahearne-owned Go Another One.

“That’s his twelfth win now and he has also finished in the first 3 a further 14 times.

"He has a big, big engine when he’s right and me could now go to Down Royal in a few weeks time for a race that he also won last year.“

The Andy Slattery-trained four-year-old Dashing Shirocco, who finished an excellent fourth on debut at this same venue last month, came home as she pleased in the Mallow Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.

Dashing Shirocco, owned and bred by acclaimed tenor Ronan Tynan from Johnstown in Kilkenny, always travelled well for Cian Quirke and she eased to the front before three out. She duly returned with seven lengths to spare over outsider Ella Perfecta.

Handler Slattery’s brother Willie divulged:” Dashing Shirocco surprised us the last day and the horse that was third has won since so she had to have a chance on that.

"We’ll find a mares’ winner of one for her somewhere now.“

Curraglass native Mike O’Connor continues to gain admirers and he was witnessed to terrific effect aboard the Colm Murphy-trained newcomer Impervious in the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle.

Impervious arrived full of running to lead after two out and, having thrown a fabulous jump at the final flight, she scorched clear on the flat to contain Dark Spark by a widening six and a half lengths.

In the absence of handler Murphy, the supremely-stylish O’Connor reported of Impervious, a five-year-old half-sister to Edward O’Grady’s The West’s Awake.

”The trainer filled me with plenty of confidence, he said to ride her from mid-division and she seems a nice mare going forwards.“

Liam Burke’s Raven Rule was a desperately unlucky loser in the Fermoy Handicap Hurdle.

Raven Rule made her way to the front three out and she was clearly travelling best with a three-length advantage when cruelly coming to grief at the last.

The Conor O’Dwyer-trained Jon Ess then made his way to the fore inside the final 50 yards with Ricky Doyle to deny Ricky Langford by a half-length.

Niamh Fahy from Monasterevin, who already has three winners on the flat to her credit, attained a long-held ambition of riding a winner against professionals by capturing the first division of the Follow Us On Instagram Mares’ Handicap Hurdle aboard her brother Mark Fahey’s Hattie Amarin. The towering five-year-old mare Hattie Amarin led from after three out to beat Golden Sunbird by three lengths.

Mark Fahey’s uncle Peter Fahey likewise sent out a winner as he was on the mark with top-weight Miss Arcol in the second division of this same contest.

Miss Arcol moved through to lead for Kevin Sexton at the last en-route to defeating Eaton Lady by one and three quarter lengths.

Harry Kelly’s Misty’s Gift stepped forwards from his third-placed effort at Killarney last month by assuming command from under a half mile out with Jamie Codd to beat Lizlucky by two lengths in the Follow Us On Facebook Flat Race.