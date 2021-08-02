Steven Sherlock hits 2-9 for the Barrs in their win over Clonakilty in the league 1 play-off

St Finbarr's 4–15

Clonakilty 3–10

WITH Steven Sherlock in form up front and goalkeeper John Kerins excelling between the posts, the Barrs had all the answers to some serious questions posed by a formidable Clon outfit.

In this Cork Credit Union Football League 1 play-off, played in Bandon on Sunday last, the city side had Sherlock accounting for 2-9, (including all of their first quarter total of 2-4).

Clon meanwhile were denied by Kerins on a number of occasions in the opening half when they gave as good as they got only to tire thereafter having had the bulk of their players involved in hurling championship action the previous day.

At the interval, in a game where nine substitutes were allowed, the winners were 2-8 to 1-4 ahead and at the end were eight points to the good in a contest which will be repeated shortly as the same combatants will meet again in the County Senior football championship.

On this occasion there was a leakage of goals starting with Sherlock netting after just three minutes of play and Joe Grimes doing likewise for the losers two minutes later.

Then John Kerins denied Daire O’Shea and Martin Scally at the other end as the quest for goals continued and before the break Sherlock had added a second.

In the closing half the move of Tomás Clancy helped to curb Sherlock but the other Barrs attackers took up the slack to enable the Blues sail to a morale boosting victory and justifying their claim to being one of the top teams in the County.

Scorers for St Finbarr's: S Sherlock 2-9 (0-3fs), B Grogan, D Callanan 1-0 each, F O’Shea 0-2 (0-1f), C Barrett, E McGreevey, B O’Connell, I O’Callaghan (f) 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: J Grimes 2-0, C Daly 1-3, G Barry, D O’Shea, M Scally, G Murray, J O’Mahony, S O’Donoghue, M White (’45) 0-1 each.

St Finbarr's; J Kerins; D Quinn, S Ryan, C Dennehy; E Dennehy, A Lyne, B O’Connell; E Comyns, L Hannigan; C Barrett, M Shields, C McCarthy; E McGreevey, I O’Callaghan, S Sherlock.

Subs: D Callanan for E Dennehy (inj.), B Grogan for E Comyns, J O’Kelly for M Shields, C O’Sullivan for B O’Connell, B Byrne for C McCarthy, F O’Shea for E McGreevey, A Murphy for S Sherlock, JJ O’Connor for D Quinn.

Clonakilty; M White; N Barrett, T Clancy, C O’Donovan: J Grimes, C O’Donoghue, D Peet; M Scally, G Murray; G Barry, D O’Shea, L Halligan; C Daly, J O’Mahony, R Mannix.

Subs: E Deasy for L Halligan, D Lowney for C O’Donoghue, C Crowley for C O’Donovan, S O’Donoghue for R Mannix, P O’Regan for E Deasy (inj.).

Referee: J Regan, (Lough Rovers).