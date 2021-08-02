Cork chairperson Marc Sheehan confident regarding U20 final refixture

Cork County Board chairperson Marc Sheehan is hopeful that the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 hurling final between Cork and Galway will be rescheduled to a time when the Rebels are able to fulfil the fixture.

On Sunday night, the county board issued a statement saying that the team, which won the Munster championship last week, would be unable to play Galway next Saturday in Thurles following a Covid-19 diagnosis within the group. Every other member of the set-up was considered to be a close contact and so has had to isolate for the prescribed period.

Speaking to Patrick Mulcahy on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Monday, Sheehan expressed the hope that the GAA will re-fix the game, especially as the fact that it is a final makes it less likely that a walkover would be awarded.

“We’re not in a position to play the match as scheduled next Saturday,” he said, “but we expect, all things going well in terms of protocol being followed, that that match will be rescheduled and we’ll be in a position to take part.

“We hope that everything will be well for the people involved, we’ll obviously be following the HSE guidelines and the association guidance on this particular situation.

“It’s ironic, we’re here tonight in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, finishing off the 2020 championship, a cracking game between Knocknagree and Kanturk, so the virus is still there and you follow the guidelines.

“Obviously, when there’s just one game left, that makes the situation from a scheduling point of view slightly easier but the health and wellbeing of everyone is the key and we have to keep that to the forefront.

“There’s no cause for alarm on that front, either, mind you – we’ll follow the guidance.”

When the game is played, Cork will be chasing a seventh championship win in the grade, a run that began with the 2020 Munster championship quarter-final victory over Kerry last October. Since then, Limerick, Tipperary and Dublin – only last month – were beaten as the All-Ireland was claimed by Cork for the first time since 1998 and the momentum has been carried into the ‘new’ year with victories against Tipp and Limerick ensuring that the Munster title was claimed.

Meanwhile, Cork senior star Tim O’Mahony is delighted that the team have made it back to Croke Park following Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final win over Dublin in Thurles.

Kilkenny will be semi-final opposition and the Cats were also up against Cork the last time the Rebels played at headquarters, a quarter-final defeat in July 2019. The 2020 campaign featured a loss to Limerick in Thurles before a qualifier win over Dublin at the same venue and then elimination against Tipperary in Limerick.

O’Mahony, whose first-half goal put Cork into a lead that would never be lost, was the winner of the man of the match award and he

“It’s mighty,” he said.

“We just wanted to get back into Croke Park at the start of the year and thankfully we’ve achieved that.

“We’ll train hard this week and we’ll take it from there.”

While O’Mahony was modest about his fine individual goal just before the water-break - “Ah look, it was hit and hope!” he laughed – he felt that Cork had done well to build on the win over Clare in Limerick the previous week.

“That’s championship, really,” he said, “it’s played on the edge.

“The boys brought a great intensity again against Dublin, probably took a lot of momentum from the Clare game the previous week, but we’re just delighted to get the win.”

“We knew what Dublin were going to throw at us. They threw everything at us and we threw everything at them. The four teams playing last weekend, there are very fine margins between the four, as you saw in a great game between Waterford and Tipperary, too.

“We’re just happy to come out of it with the win.”

Cork’s last championship win in Croke Park came in 2013, when Dublin were seen off in the All-Ireland semi-final. Since then, the county has lost at GAA headquarters to Tipperary (2014 semi-final), Waterford (2017 semi-final), Limerick (2018 semi-final) and Kilkenny (2019 semi-final).