A Brendan O'Donnell hat-trick helps Waterloo get the better of Temple in the Mossie Linnane cup

Temple United A 0

Waterloo 4

BRENDAN O'DONNELL grabbed a hat-trick to help Waterloo run out 4-0 winners over Temple United in their Mossie Linnane league cup at Temple Park.

Although it was a convincing win for Waterloo in the end, Temple were well in the contest and in fact, squandered some chances at times when they were going through some good spells in the first period.

But, the pace of Brendan O’Donnell, Danny Whittington and Frank McCarthy up front for Waterloo became too much of a handful for the Temple defence – especially in the second period when Temple seem to tire a bit.

It was a lively opening with Waterloo’s O’Donnell dipping an effort narrowly over before Barry’s cross was just too high for Shane Ricken at the other end.

And after O’Donnell was foiled by a decent tackle from McSweeney, Danny Whittington showed admirable control before skewing wide to waste a half-chance.

Then, Martin Williams’ attempted through ball for Eric Tobin almost came off, but the alert Keith Timothy was quickly off his line to intercept.

Minutes later, the impressive Martin Williams was unlucky to see his angled effort soar narrowly over.

The Waterloo side that had a 4-0 victory over Temple United in their Mossie Linnane league cup clash at Temple Park.

Temple were going through a good spell now and after forcing two corners in quick succession, Williams was presented with another chance, but fired over.

At the other end, Tom Flaherty glances his effort wide from McCarthy’s superb delivery.

Temple’s Martin Williams was looking very comfortable and composed on the ball and after producing a decent run, he shifted it inside to Eric Tobin who fails to make contact near goal.

But, Frank McCarthy who was operating very effectively on the right flank floated a sumptuous cross in for Danny Whittington who nodded home the Loo’s opener on 34 minutes.

Temple responded immediately with Martin Williams forcing Keith Timothy to a solid save.

Just before the break, Eric Tobin was presented with an opportunity, but a superb intervention by Dara Hurley denied the Temple striker.

The second half blazed into action with O’Donnell glancing his header wide from Whittington’s cross before Jordon Morrissey steals in near the far post to slam the side netting from a corner.

Keith Timothy was then forced into action when he had to pull out all the stops to tip over from a blistering effort by Adam Ricken.

Play shifted to the other end with Whittington just failing to get a touch on Tom Flaherty’s cross.

Temple were accorded a great chance, but when Barry’s cross was cleared, it fell for Tobin who blasted over with the goal in site.

At the other end, Waterloo almost extended their lead with McCarthy directing his header inches wide from McGreevy’s cross.

Temple United's captain Adam Ricken (left) with Waterloo's captain Frank McCarthy, accompanied by referee Raymond Murphy.

But, Waterloo looked lively with plenty of pace left in their tank

And it was Whittington who floated one in for O’Donnell who slammed home the Loo’s second on 69.

Three minutes later, Temple were dealt another blow after Waterloo’s Whittington was tripped up inside the box and from the spot, O’Donnell made no mistake with a well-placed penalty to the corner to make it 3-0.

Temple refused to be bowed and when Shane Ricken collected from Eddie O’Connell’s pass, he was unlucky to see his volley flash inches wide of the upright.

Minutes later, Temple’s Jordon Morrissey finds Shane Ricken who once again drills a decent effort wide of the target.

But, Temple were dealt yet another blow when O’Donnell used his pace and control before bearing down on goal to slot past a helpless Chris Corcoran on 83.

Waterloo were free flowing now and when McCarthy played a neat ball on for Brendan O’Donnell, Jordan Morrissey threw his body on the line which took the sting out of the striker’s effort – enough for Corcoran to gather the goal-bound effort comfortably.

The final action in the game came when Shane Ricken turned before making Keith Timothy produce a fine save from his equally fine effort.

Temple United A: Chris Corcoran, Kieran Joseph Barry, Steward McSweeney, Jordon Morrissey, Eric O’Halloran, Stephen Ricken, Kyle O’Keeffe, Shane Ricken, Eric Tobin, Martin Williams and Adam Ricken.

Subs: Eddie O’Connell for Kyle O’Keeffe (10), Jake Ricken and Sean Ricken for Kieran Joseph Barry and Eric Tobin (70), Ian Murphy for Martin Williams (86).

Waterloo: Keith Timothy, Martin McGreevy, Alan Shine, Dara Hurley, Kelvin Cummins, John Hegarty, Frank McCarthy, Tom Flaherty, Danny Whittington, Brendan O’Donnell and Ryan Corbett.

Subs: Dave Cremin for Tom Flaherty (60), Paul Geaney for Ryan Corbett (79), Dan McSweeney for Kelvin Cummins (84).

Referee: Raymond Murphy.