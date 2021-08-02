Two places still up for grabs in the east Cork football knockout phase 

SIX of the eight quarter finalists are now known in the Michael O'Connor Motor Factors East Cork Junior A' Football Championship following a busy weekend of action.

Three of the four groups can declare definite qualifiers.

All games have now been played in Group 1 where Carrigtwohil and Glenbower shared 14 points on a difficult night weatherwise in their final fixture.

It means Carrig's superior points difference sees them progress as winners with the Killeagh side going through as runners up. In the group's other fixture, two goals by Conor Ronayne helped Castlemartyr to a 3-13 to 1-5 win over Castlelyons.

Group 3 also has clarity, even though all 4 teams still have a game to play.

In the most recent fixture Cobh proved too strong for Dungourney in Castlemartyr winning by 2-14 to 0-4.

The result leaves the winners on 4 points together with Lisgoold, meaning both Aghada and Dungourney are now pointless and out of contention for qualification.

Oisin Crowley's goal midway through the second half was crucial as Carraig na bhFear secured top spot in Group 4, after defeating Cloyne by 1-11 to 2-7 in a very close contest.

Youghal who beat Cloyne first day out, but lost to Carraig na bhFear now advance form this 3 team group as runners up.

The only outstanding issue at this stage is the identity of the two qualifiers from Group 2 where defending champions Midleton are in a very strong position with maximum points from their 2 games.

However if they were to suffer defeat in their concluding game later this week against Erin's Own, there would be a three way tie at the top as Bride Rovers who have already completed their campaign have also 4 points in the bag.

Midleton's scoring difference of +24 gives them a cushion of relative comfort.

In their concluding group game Bride Rovers were very convincing 5-11 to 1-5 victors over Fr O'Neill's. Brian Roche (2), Daniel Dooley, Tom Murray and Willim Finnegan scored the goals for the winners. - As for O'Neill's after scoring just a total of 1-17 in their 3 championship games combined, their priority is now very much with the small ball this season.

Once the outstanding issues in Group 3 are sorted, it will be "all systems go" for the knockout stages of the football championship to take place.

On the evidence of the games witnessed so far, there should be a real competitive edge to the business end of the championship with a number of clubs having already declared their intentions to be strong contenders.

Elsewhere in East Cork the atmosphere is building amongst the Castlemartyr and Russell Rovers faithful as they countdown to their long awaited Lower Intermediate County Final 2020, which is set to be played within the next few weeks.