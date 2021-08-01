Cahalane, Mullins and Murphy hit the net as Cork too strong for Limerick

Cork 3-14 Limerick 0-3

CORK topped their group in the Tesco Minor A Championship with a comprehensive win over Limerick on Sunday afternoon.

In a strange move, Limerick lined out with an extra midfielder and defender allowing Cork the luxury of two extra defenders playing against the stiff breeze blowing in Castle Road.

Lizanne Boylan pointed an opening minute 45 to give Limerick the early lead, but it was short-lived as Cork, moving the ball well, hit five points in a row to lead at the first water break 0-5 to 0-1 with Orlaith Mullins, Rose Murphy, Meadhbh Ring and Orlaith Cahalane all on target.

Limerick pushed forward a bit on the restart and Lizanne Boylan pointed to cut the Cork lead.

That saw an instant reply from the lively Cork attack with two goals inside three minutes.

Orlaith Cahalane won possession and spotting Orlaith Mullins unmarked, she sent across a perfect pass for Mullins to rattle the net.

From the puck-out Cork attacked again and it was Cahalane who this time finished to the net and on the stroke of half time it was 2-6 to 0-2 in Cork’s favour as they turned to play with the wind in the second half.

Cork got the second half off to the perfect start with a Rose Murphy goal and from there on Cork ran out easy winner.

Scorers for Cork: O Mullins 1-5 (0-2 f)., R Murphy 1-3, A Morgan 0-5 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), O Cahalane 1-2, M Ring, M Murphy 0-2 each.

Limerick: L Boylan 0-2 (0-1 45), S O’ Brien 0-1.

CORK: E Goggin; A Cashman, M Healy, C Lynch; E O’ Driscoll, A Healy, O Mc Allen; M Murphy, C Golden; A Morgan, R Murphy, O Mullins; C Murphy, M Ring, O Cahalane.

Subs: N Olden for C Murphy (33), E O’Donovan for A Cashman (h/t), G Ryan for C Lynch (h/t), J Doyle for M Ring (43), K Redmond for R Murphy (43).

LIMERICK: N Ryan; M Leahy, R Corbett, M Walsh; E Woulfe, A O Tietnaigh, M Butler; E Madigan, Kerins; E Hession, L Boylan, C O’ Riordan; C Ryan, A Burke, L Frawley.

Subs: S O’ Brien for A Burke (h/t), C Mulqueen for N Ryan (h/t), E Frawley for M Walsh (41), M English for C O’ Riordan (53).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford).