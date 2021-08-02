AUL: Six of the best for Richmond against Parkview Celtic

Richmond 6 Parkview Celtic 1

RICHMOND continued their positive start to the season with a comprehensive 6-1 victory over Parkview Celtic in their League 2 encounter at Killeady.

From the very early stages, there was never any doubt as to who would come out on top here as Richmond dominated throughout.

And were it not for a terrific display by stand-in keeper Rob Forde, the scoreline would have been much more convincing.

From the off, Richmond threatened with Darragh Cronin bringing a super save from Rob Forde with his stinging effort before Shane O’Sullivan’s in-swinging corner sees Forde having to work before pushing clear.

Richmond’s pressure paid off on 14 minutes when Gary McSweeney forces Rob Forde to touch on to bar, but waiting for the re-bound was Dean Hickey who headed home Richmond’s opener.

Soon afterwards, sheer perseverance sees Darragh Cronin make his way in on goal, but he miscues his effort in the end.

Richmond were certainly in the ascendancy now and when Shane Hickey skips inside his marker, he finds Cronin who scoops wide of the target.

Parkview managed to get forward after that with Robert O’Rourke attempting to pick out Alan Murphy with his cross – only to be foiled by a well-read interception from Patrick Tomasaki.

Play shifted quickly, with Dean Hickey forcing Rob Forde to a decent save.

Richmond continued to apply the pressure and it was Darragh Cronin who found a way past the Parkview defence, but was denied by a fine block from Rob Forde.

From a ball over the top, Shane Hickey’s effort on goal came back off a defender and into the path of Darragh Cronin whose eventual goal-bound effort went off Tomas Murphy before going agonisingly out for a corner.

From the ensuing corner, Cronin gathers before working a neat pass on for Dean Hickey who steadies before firing low past a helpless Forde on 34.

Dean Hickey was denied his hat-trick when his sizzling effort was pushed clear by Rob Forde.

Then, Cronin showed neat control before swivelling to shoot weakly at Forde prior to Parkview’s Alan Murphy looping his effort over - minutes from the break.

Parkview started lively as the second half got underway and reduced the arrears when Alan Murphy rose to a cross before powering his header home on 49.

But, they were rocked right back two minutes later when Shane O’Sullivan headed home from a corner to make it 3-1 to Richmond.

Dean Hickey came close again to completing his hat-trick when his thumping effort cannoned off the bar before being cleared to safety.

But, a fourth for Richmond did follow when a lovely move which started by Dean Hickey who fed inside for Shane Hickey and after combining with Cian Rickard, Shane Hickey slotted home to make it 4-1 on 71.

Richmond were well in command now and it was 5-1 when Darragh Cronin guided home from Shane Hickey’s accurate cross on 80 minutes.

With just seconds remaining, Shane Hickey’s effort touched off Mark Magee before nestling in the net - 6-1 to Richmond.

Richmond's captain Finan Cremin (left) with Parkview Celtic's Sean O'Donnell accompanied by referee Stephen Moore. Picture: Barry Peelo.

RICHMOND: Patrick Tomasaki, Finan Cremin, Barry Sorrenson, Damien Whelton, Dan O’Connor, Gary McSweeney, Richard Wallace, Shane O’Sullivan, Dean Hickey, Darragh Cronin and Shane Hickey.

Subs: Cian Rickard Richard Wallace (65), Aaron Hickey for Damien Whelton (73), Ian Harris for Gary McSweeney (75), Rory Collier and James Shane O’Sullivan and Barry Sorrenson (84).

PARKVIEW: Rob Forde, Darragh Kiely, Ricki Parker, Sean O’Donnell, Tomas Murphy, Robert Rourke, Jordan Cronin, Paul Gallagher, Alan Murphy, Scott O’Callaghan and John O’Callaghan.

Subs: Mark Kiely for Paul Gallagher (34), Mark Magee for Jordan Cronin (half-time), Dylan Forde for Darragh Kiely (73).

Referee: Stephen Moore.