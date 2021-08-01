Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 07:37

Three reasons the Cork U20 footballers were beaten by Offaly

1. Goals: 

OFFALY managed three and Cork none, but it’s not as simplistic as that because, in truth, the Leinster champions wouldn’t have been flattered by twice as many.

They missed a couple of sitters in the first half and were denied another by smart goalkeeping by Gavin Creedon and Offaly also had a couple of shouts for penalties, but both were waved away.

For their part, Cork never troubled Offaly custodian Sean O’Toole, who had only a few dropping shots to handle, when Cork’s forwards tried from distance against the wind in the first-half.

2. Pace: 

THERE is nothing to compare with genuine speed and Offaly had it everywhere, not just with the dynamic Cormac Egan up front because they had electrifying pace all over the pitch.

It was reflected in the manner in which corner-back Lee Pearson surged up field to land a spectacular point as Cork back-pedalled, allowing him time and space to score.

3. Offaly’s tactics: 

The future is indeed very bright for the midland county based not only on their victory, which was unexpected but the way they controlled the football as well.

Offaly were cool and composed in building slowly from the back before turning on the after-burners to tear holes in the Cork defence.

The way they used the full width of O’Moore Park was also impressive as Offaly stretched Cork on either flank.

And when Cork mounted a spirited second-half revival the Midlanders stayed focused.

