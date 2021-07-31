Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 21:48

How the Cork hurlers rated in the victory over Dublin

Tim O'Mahony, Mark Coleman, Seamus Harnedy and Jack O'Connor led the way for the Rebels
Cork's Mark Coleman in action against Cian Boland of Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Eamonn Murphy

PATRICK COLLINS: Another excellent showing. Very alert to a couple of early Dublin goal chances. Great variety to his puck-outs. 8

NIALL O'LEARY: Defensively very sound but also distributed possession brilliantly. Even stole into space for a point in the closing minutes. 8

ROB DOWNEY: In the opening 10 minutes, the Dubs tried to isolate him on Ronan Hayes. Once he survived that spell he lorded it at full-back as he had in the Clare victory. 8.

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: Ferocious every time Dublin sent the sliotar into the Cork full-back line. Taken off in the latter stages as he was on a yellow but no reflection on his display. 7

TIM O'MAHONY: A monster at wing-back. Scored 1-1, assisted two scores and made big plays at critical stages in the second half. Superb. 9

Cork's Tim O'Mahony celebrates scoring a goal with Patrick Horgan. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

MARK COLEMAN: Granted, Dublin gave him far too much latitude by dropping off him, but Cork's playmaker dictated the tempo throughout from centre-back. Best game so far this summer. 9

GER MILLERICK: Not as prominent as the rest of the half-back unit but held Danny Sutcliffe to a score from play. Serious going. 7

CONOR CAHALNE: Wearing the number 10 geansaí but deployed in midfield, he got throw a pile of work, hit a point, and linked up with the half-forwards ideally. 8

LUKE MEADE: Another massive shift in midfield, at the heart of Cork's running game. Fouled for two frees. An unsung hero. 8

ROBBIE O'FLYNN: His best showing to date. Eventually tired but only after he'd been involved in both Cork's goals, won puck-outs and contributed 0-2. 8
DARRAGH FITZGIBBON: In theory, shifting the flying midfielder to the 11 slot should have freed him up to do wreck but the ball didn't bounce his way and he missed a couple of scoreable chances. Still ran himself to a standstill. 7

Darragh Fitzgibbon of Cork in action against Oisín O'Rorke of Dublin. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Split the posts four times, twice by securing puck-outs, and also set up two points with clever passing. Upped the ante again from the Clare match. 

SHANE KINGSTON: Took his goal with a vicious ground pull, a trademark, but just couldn't get into the contest at all otherwise. 

PATRICK HORGAN: He's just pure class. His three points from play were top-drawer and his free-taking was immaculate, including a monster effort from way inside his own half at the end. 

JACK O'CONNOR: What a threat up top, the Sars corner-forward has turned into. Here he sliced over 0-3, was fouled for two frees and had the Dublin defence in the horrors at times. 

SUBS

SHANE BARRETT: Got a point and fouled for a couple of frees. Great option from the bench 7

SEÁN O'LEARY HAYES: Slotted in for Seán O'Donoghue seamlessly. 7

ALAN CONNOLLY: Got a great score in a late cameo. 6

BILLY HENNESSY/COLM SPILLANE: Not on long enough.

Analysis: Cork hurlers look built for Croker, we'll find out against Kilkenny

