How the Cork hurlers rated in the victory over Dublin

PATRICK COLLINS: Another excellent showing. Very alert to a couple of early Dublin goal chances. Great variety to his puck-outs. 8

NIALL O'LEARY: Defensively very sound but also distributed possession brilliantly. Even stole into space for a point in the closing minutes. 8

ROB DOWNEY: In the opening 10 minutes, the Dubs tried to isolate him on Ronan Hayes. Once he survived that spell he lorded it at full-back as he had in the Clare victory. 8.

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: Ferocious every time Dublin sent the sliotar into the Cork full-back line. Taken off in the latter stages as he was on a yellow but no reflection on his display. 7

TIM O'MAHONY: A monster at wing-back. Scored 1-1, assisted two scores and made big plays at critical stages in the second half. Superb. 9

Cork's Tim O'Mahony celebrates scoring a goal with Patrick Horgan. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

MARK COLEMAN: Granted, Dublin gave him far too much latitude by dropping off him, but Cork's playmaker dictated the tempo throughout from centre-back. Best game so far this summer. 9

GER MILLERICK: Not as prominent as the rest of the half-back unit but held Danny Sutcliffe to a score from play. Serious going. 7

CONOR CAHALNE: Wearing the number 10 geansaí but deployed in midfield, he got throw a pile of work, hit a point, and linked up with the half-forwards ideally. 8

LUKE MEADE: Another massive shift in midfield, at the heart of Cork's running game. Fouled for two frees. An unsung hero. 8

ROBBIE O'FLYNN: His best showing to date. Eventually tired but only after he'd been involved in both Cork's goals, won puck-outs and contributed 0-2. 8

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON: In theory, shifting the flying midfielder to the 11 slot should have freed him up to do wreck but the ball didn't bounce his way and he missed a couple of scoreable chances. Still ran himself to a standstill. 7

Darragh Fitzgibbon of Cork in action against Oisín O'Rorke of Dublin. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Split the posts four times, twice by securing puck-outs, and also set up two points with clever passing. Upped the ante again from the Clare match. 9

SHANE KINGSTON: Took his goal with a vicious ground pull, a trademark, but just couldn't get into the contest at all otherwise. 6

PATRICK HORGAN: He's just pure class. His three points from play were top-drawer and his free-taking was immaculate, including a monster effort from way inside his own half at the end. 8

JACK O'CONNOR: What a threat up top, the Sars corner-forward has turned into. Here he sliced over 0-3, was fouled for two frees and had the Dublin defence in the horrors at times. 9

SUBS

SHANE BARRETT: Got a point and fouled for a couple of frees. Great option from the bench 7

SEÁN O'LEARY HAYES: Slotted in for Seán O'Donoghue seamlessly. 7

ALAN CONNOLLY: Got a great score in a late cameo. 6

BILLY HENNESSY/COLM SPILLANE: Not on long enough.