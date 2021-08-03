CORK City women’s manager Paul Farrell was critical of his side’s ‘lazy’ start to their recent match with Peamount United at Turner’s Cross which ultimately ended in a 5-0 defeat.

City conceded twice to the 2020 league and cup winners inside the opening 11 minutes and then three more times in the final 13 minutes during a disappointing afternoon for the club.

That was their 10th defeat of the Women’s National League season with only one win recorded after 15 games and while Farrell believes their slow start proved costly, he also felt their lack of options - he could only name 15 players in his squad for the game due to injuries and players moving to America - was decisive.

“It was a tough game,” he told the Echo shortly after full time.

“The first half we just weren’t good enough, simple as that. It took us about 30 minutes to get into the game alone although we did finish it a bit stronger then.

“But for the standards that we are trying to set for the girls, it just wasn’t good enough.

"I told them I don’t mind them making mistakes but they just have to have a good attitude going out onto the pitch and I think they were just a little bit lazy in the first 25, 30 minutes.

“I don’t know why it was like that, the girls just went through the motions. I suppose you look at the squad we put out, say take the win we had against Bohemians this year. There were 15 players that played that game and eight of them are gone or injured.

That’s a big turnover in players so it’s taken a lot of the girls that are a bit younger to make the step up and it will take them time.

“Peamount are a really experienced team so sometimes the girls need that extra bit of time to get into the game and quality sides will punish that.

“Second half they came out of the blocks, they were much improved, they tried to move the ball, and they pinned Peamount back for a bit.

“I don’t think the scoreline really reflected the game. Obviously, Peamount deserved to win but 5-0 flattered them a little bit but we didn’t deserve anything out of it.

“It was a poor start and a poor end to the game from us but there were some decent parts in the middle.

“The girls need to learn that. Today there were a lot of changes, a lot of injuries, a lot of people out and even some of the girls that played were carrying knocks as well.

“We were the walking wounded today so it was tough for us but hopefully we will have more players available for the next few games.”