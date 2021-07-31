Cork City hammered by five goals at home to Peamount United

Cork City 0 Peamount United 5

FOR the second time in a week, Cork City were beaten by a side keenly challenging for the Women’s National League title as Peamount United emerged 5-0 victors from their clash at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

Braces apiece for Sadbh Doyle and Stephanie Roche after a stunning finish from Dearbhaile Beirne were enough to earn last season’s double winners the three points as City lose for the 10th time this season.

The league table prior to kick-off showed it was always going to be a tough task for City to get a positive result here as the Leesiders sat joint bottom while the Peas, who have also played a game less, occupied joint top with 27 points separating the sides.

The official team sheet also showed the difference between the two clubs at this moment. While Peamount had household names such as Stephanie Roche and Karen Duggan in their starting 11 with Aine O’Gorman on the bench, City could only name 15 players in their matchday squad.

Manager Paul Farrell, who has seen his side decimated by injuries and players heading to America for college, made three changes to his side that began last week’s 4-1 loss to Wexford Youths with Nathalie O’Brien, Kate O’Donovan, and Nadine Seward coming in for Ciara McNamara, Lauren Singleton, and Éabha O’Mahony.

The 2020 league and cup champions took just four minutes to show their quality and to ensure that the aforementioned gulf between the sides was reflected on the scoreboard.

Roche picked out Dearbhaile Beirne to the left of the penalty area and from there the fullback shifted the ball onto her right foot before curling a stunning strike into the top right corner of the net via the inside of the post.

The Rebel Army battled throughout and played some neat football at times but by the 11th minute, their hopes of getting a positive result were all but over as Peamount doubled their lead.

Eva Mangan will join the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s for two training camps in August along with Kelly Leahy but she was soon dispossessed in the centre of the pitch. Eleanor Ryan Doyle attacked the City goal before playing an inch-perfect through ball to release Stephanie Roche and the striker powerfully side-footed the ball past goalkeeper Abby McCarthy at the Shed End.

The visitors were guilty of being casual at stages having gone two goals ahead and they were almost punished on two occasions by Sarah McKevitt as the half progressed.

The winger’s ambitious shot from distance was tipped onto her crossbar by the retreating keeper Niamh Reid-Burke before McKevitt drilled a loose Peamount pass in their defensive third narrowly wide of the bottom left corner.

That would be as close as City would come to snatching a goal as Peamount upped the tempo in the second half and blew City away with three goals in the final 13 minutes to add some gloss to the scoreline.

Sadbh Doyle calmly finished twice from close range either side of Roche getting her second as she blocked McCarthy’s clearance into the bottom right corner as United continue to fight for their title.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy, Nathalie O’Brien, Danielle Burke, Kate O’Donovan, Christina Dring, Leah Murphy, Laura Shine, Eva Mangan, Nadine Seward, Sarah McKevitt, Lauren Walsh.

Subs: Tiffany Taylor for Leah Murphy (58), Riona Crowley for Nathalie O’Brien (81), Kelly Leahy for Kate O’Donovan (86).

PEAMOUNT UNITED: Niamh Reid-Burke, Lauryn O’Callaghan, Dora Gorman, Lucy McCartan, Sadbh Doyle, Alannah McEvoy, Eleanor Ryan Doyle, Karen Duggan, Dearbhaile Beirne, Rebecca Watkins, Stephanie Roche.

Subs: Lauren Kelly for Alannah McEvoy (ht), Chloe Moloney for Lucy McCartan (71), Orlagh Fitzpatrick for Rebecca Watkins (83).

Referee: Ian O’Keefe.