Waterford defeat Tipp in a hurling classic at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Waterford 4-28 Tipperary 2-27
THE Déise are back in the All-Ireland semi-finals after a pulsating clash with Tipp in the Páirc.
Waterford were the better side for long spells but the Premier pulled back to within two points in injury-time only for sub Neil Montgomery, a regular with UCC in the Fitzgibbon Cup, to nail the insurance goal.
A third-quarter penalty, scored by Stephen Bennett, was a controversial call by Nemo Rangers ref Colm Lyons, as it was difficult to see the infringement but otherwise, the Cork official let the game flow in a great ad for hurling.
First-half goals from Seamus Callanan kept Tipperary in touch when they were finding Waterford's movement and work-rate difficult to handle, particularly a back to his best Jamie Barron in midfield.
Liam Cahill's side hit goals of their own through Austin Gleeson, RTE Man of the Match, and the excellent Dessie Hutchinson, and led 2-14 to 2-13 at the interval.
Waterford, All-Ireland finalists last winter, can meet Limerick or Kilkenny next weekend. If Cork beat Dublin, it'll be Waterford-Limerick, but if the Dubs are victorious, Waterford will take on the Cats.