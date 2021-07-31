Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 15:50

Waterford defeat Tipp in a hurling classic at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Result means Cork will face Kilkenny in All-Ireland semi-final... if they can beat Dublin
Austin Gleeson of Waterford in action against Noel McGrath of Tipperary. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

Waterford 4-28 Tipperary 2-27

THE Déise are back in the All-Ireland semi-finals after a pulsating clash with Tipp in the Páirc.

Waterford were the better side for long spells but the Premier pulled back to within two points in injury-time only for sub Neil Montgomery, a regular with UCC in the Fitzgibbon Cup, to nail the insurance goal.

A third-quarter penalty, scored by Stephen Bennett, was a controversial call by Nemo Rangers ref Colm Lyons, as it was difficult to see the infringement but otherwise, the Cork official let the game flow in a great ad for hurling.

First-half goals from Seamus Callanan kept Tipperary in touch when they were finding Waterford's movement and work-rate difficult to handle, particularly a back to his best Jamie Barron in midfield. 

Waterford’s Jamie Barron and Jason Forde of Tipperary. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy
Liam Cahill's side hit goals of their own through Austin Gleeson, RTE Man of the Match, and the excellent Dessie Hutchinson, and led 2-14 to 2-13 at the interval.

Waterford, All-Ireland finalists last winter, can meet Limerick or Kilkenny next weekend. If Cork beat Dublin, it'll be Waterford-Limerick, but if the Dubs are victorious, Waterford will take on the Cats.

Phil Healy 31/7/2021

Phil Healy and Irish relay team battle hard in Olympic final

