Cork camogie team hold off Antrim in intermediate clash at Castle Road

CORK go top of their group they held off a late Antrim rally to make it two wins from two in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship in Castle Road.

Cork were fast out of the blocks and hit Antrim with two early goals and by the first water break.

They lead by 10 points, 2-5 to 0-2, as they outpaced the visitors with their running game causing problems for an Antrim defence who were under severe pressure. Aoife Hurley and Katie Walsh hit goals in the ninth and 11th minutes and with Aoife Hurley, Katie Walsh, Kate Wall and Hayley Ryan troubling Antrim they continued to concede scores.

Cork's Katie Walsh celebrates her goal against Antrim during the All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship at Castle Road. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Antrim got the upper hand after the water break and slowly began to pick off points with Catriona Dobbin, Nicole O’Neill and Maebh Kelly driving them on they cut the deficit and it took two magnificent saves from Sarah Ahern to deny Antrim.

Three minutes from the interval they breached the Cork defence with a long delivery from Aine Magill was blasted to the net by Roisin McCormack, McGill added a point before the interval as Cork led 2-8 to 1-8.

As they did in the opening quarter Cork again took a grip on proceedings and with their defence confident and assured they held Antrim scoreless. The midfield was ensuring a plentiful supply to the inside line and they punished Antrim with Kate Wall, Rachel O’Shea on target from play and frees they extended their lead 2-14 to 1-8 at the second water break.

Antrim found a second gear as play resumed and for the remaining 15 minutes they troubled Cork and with their defence under a lot of pressure Cork conceded scores.

Lucian Mc Naughton pointed with five minutes of normal time remaining and a minute into added time and Roisin McCormac gave Antrim a lifeline evading several Cork tackles before finishing to the net.

The same player added a point from a free and now just a goal separated the sides.

As the clock ticked into the fifth minute of added time Antrim won a close in free but the Cork defence stood firm. From the puck-out they won a second free and again there was a frantic scramble as the Cork rearguard cleared to safety to the sound of the full-time whistle.

The result puts Cork in a good position as they take on Kilkenny in next weekend’s last game in the group.

Scorers for Cork: R O’Shea 0-6 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), A Hurley 1-2, K Wall 0-4, K Walsh 1-0, H Ryan 0-2.

Antrim: R McCormack 1-1 (0-1 f), M Kelly 0-4, L McNaughton, C Dobbin 0-2 each, A McGill, N O’Neill (f) 0-1 each.

CORK: S Ahern; N O’Leary, G Hannon, A Crowley; A O’Callaghan, A Moloney, K Kilcommins; L Callahan, M Murphy; K Walsh, H Ryan, R Harty; A Hurley, K Wall, R O’Shea.

Subs: D Carroll for A Crowley (h-t), F Neville for R Harty (44), M Barrett for K Walsh (inj 53), E Flanagan for A O’Callaghan (55), C Finn for A Hurley(56).

ANTRIM: C Graham; K Mc Kellop, C Drain, M Lynn; M Connolly, C Conlon, C Mc Kellop; L McNaughton, A Boyle; A McGill, C Laverty, M Kelly; E McCormick, N O’Neill, C Dobbin.

Subs: C Patterson for K Mc Kellop (15), N Donnelly for C McKellop (15), K Carey for N O’Neill (45), A Connolly for C Laverty (45).

Referee: Conor Quinlan (Galway).