'We need points on the board from here, everybody knows that'

CORK CITY manager Colin Healy believed a point was a fair result after his team failed to hold onto the lead against UCD on Friday.

It’s five games without a league victory for City, with a cup upset over Sligo Rovers in between.

"I thought that the point was a fair result," Colin Healy said."UCD came on us strong in the second half. We changed the system to a 4-4-2 in the second half.

"I thought we would go a small bit more direct with the two lads (Cian Murphy and Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh) up-top.

"We might have a chance with the two of them up-top, instead of just one with Beineon, but, UCD got a hold of the game."

The City manager felt his side looked jaded at times in the contest but was pleased for Murphy to be rewarded for his hard work by getting on the scoresheet.

“I just thought we were maybe a yard off it tonight, even with our pressing, and on the ball, we were taking too many touches at times. We were okay in the first half. In the second half, Cian gets a good goal for himself.

"He put pressure on the UCD defence for them to make the mistake. It was good but a point was a fair result.“

Healy gave starting debuts to recent signings Aaron Bolger and Barry Coffey, as well as introducing Sean Kennedy, who recently signed his first professional contract with the club, as a substitute late on.

“The lads came in. They are good players. The more games they get; the better they will be.

"Sean Kennedy came in his was great. He had a great chance there towards the end.

Sean Kennedy as Cork City FC chases a late winner in the last minutes of game against UCD in the second half. Picture: Larry Cummins

"Sean is a very very good player, along with the other two lads. I think the more games that Aaron and Barry get the better they will be.”

There was a worrying sight towards the end of the game after City defender Jonas Hakkinen had to be stretchered off, after receiving a hit to the head from a UCD player. Healy was full of praise for the bravery of his defender.

“He’s gone away there in the ambulance. He was unconscious for maybe two or three minutes.

"We hope he’s okay. He was chatting away there inside the ambulance. It’s a brave header. He’s been fantastic since he’s came in.

"He’s a great lad. He’s a big character in the dressing room. You can see there tonight, it just shows what he is about. It’s a fantastic header.

Jonas Häkkinen of Cork City is stretchered off. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

"It’s brave. He’s put his body on the line. It’s brilliant defending but unfortunately, he has got hurt.”

The draw leaves City 11 points adrift of the play-offs but Healy was refusing to give up hope of his side’s chances of finishing in the top-five.

“We will keep going. It’s going to be tough but we are not going to give up.

"We have Galway next week.

It will be tough. Galway are flying at the moment. So it’s going to be a difficult game.

"We need to go to Galway, we need to win all the games. That’s what we always try to do. Tonight, we went 4-4-2 and put the boys up top to try and go win the game.

"We need points on the board, everybody knows that. We take it one game at a time but we need to start winning games.”