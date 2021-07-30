Conor Cahalane recalled for Cork hurlers v Dublin, U20 duo in reserve

THE CORK hurlers have reshaped the attack for the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final on Saturday against Dublin, live from Semple Stadium at 7pm on Sky Sports.

Alan Cadogan, who was replaced at half-time in last weekend's win over Clare, is among the subs, with Conor Cahalane coming in at wing-forward.

The hard-working St Finbarr's attacker will wear the number 10 geansái, having started in the same role in the Munster semi-final loss against Limerick. Cahalane never hit full tilt on that occasion but did get fouled for a first-half penalty.

It means Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly, scorers of 1-2 between them in the Banner victory, are on the bench.

Seamus Harnedy is named at centre-forward here, with Jack O'Connor and Patrick Horgan either side of Shane Kingston inside.

Shane Kingston of Cork gets past Conor Cleary of Clare. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Eoin Cadogan, injury, and Damien Cahalane, appendix, are still out, with Kieran Kingston and his selectors sticking with the back six that impressed in the last qualifier, Robert Downey anchoring the side at full-back.

Declan Dalton, plagued with injuries lately, is back in the squad, as is Na Piarsaigh's Daire Connery. Bill Cooper and Tadhg Deasy, who both came on late against Clare, are unavailable.

CORK v Dublin:

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig);

Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Seán O'Donoghue (Inniscarra);

Tim O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Ger Millerick (Fr O'Neill's);

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Luke Meade (Newcestown);

Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's), Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own);

Jack O'Connors (Sarsfields), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers, c).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Sean O'Leary Hayes (Midleton), Colm Spillane (Castlelyons), Niall Cashman (Blackrock), Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh), Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr's), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers), Declan Dalton (Fr O'Neill's).