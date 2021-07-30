Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 21:10

Conor Cahalane recalled for Cork hurlers v Dublin, U20 duo in reserve

Alan Cadogan drops to the bench, while selectors have resisted temptation to start Shane Barrett or Alan Connolly
Conor Cahalane recalled for Cork hurlers v Dublin, U20 duo in reserve

Cork's Conor Cahalane celebrates after the game with Tim O'Mahony last weekend. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Eamonn Murphy

THE CORK hurlers have reshaped the attack for the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final on Saturday against Dublin, live from Semple Stadium at 7pm on Sky Sports.

Alan Cadogan, who was replaced at half-time in last weekend's win over Clare, is among the subs, with Conor Cahalane coming in at wing-forward.

The hard-working St Finbarr's attacker will wear the number 10 geansái, having started in the same role in the Munster semi-final loss against Limerick. Cahalane never hit full tilt on that occasion but did get fouled for a first-half penalty.

It means Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly, scorers of 1-2 between them in the Banner victory, are on the bench. 

Seamus Harnedy is named at centre-forward here, with Jack O'Connor and Patrick Horgan either side of Shane Kingston inside.

Shane Kingston of Cork gets past Conor Cleary of Clare. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Shane Kingston of Cork gets past Conor Cleary of Clare. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Eoin Cadogan, injury, and Damien Cahalane, appendix, are still out, with Kieran Kingston and his selectors sticking with the back six that impressed in the last qualifier, Robert Downey anchoring the side at full-back. 

Declan Dalton, plagued with injuries lately, is back in the squad, as is Na Piarsaigh's Daire Connery. Bill Cooper and Tadhg Deasy, who both came on late against Clare, are unavailable.

CORK v Dublin:

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); 

Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Seán O'Donoghue (Inniscarra);

Tim O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Ger Millerick (Fr O'Neill's);

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Luke Meade (Newcestown); 

Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's), Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own); 

Jack O'Connors (Sarsfields), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers, c).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Sean O'Leary Hayes (Midleton), Colm Spillane (Castlelyons), Niall Cashman (Blackrock), Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh), Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr's), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers), Declan Dalton (Fr O'Neill's). 

Read More

John Horgan: Cork hurlers must now cope with the weight of expectation

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 7 - Athletics Phil Healy and Irish relay team into Olympic final after high drama in Tokyo
Cork make two changes for All-Ireland U20 football semi-final against Offaly Cork make two changes for All-Ireland U20 football semi-final against Offaly
Limerick v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final Cork GAA appoint new commercial director
cork gaa
Four Cork GAA clubs through in Jersey Wars competition

Four Cork GAA clubs through in Jersey Wars competition

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

jerseywarslogosml
votetextheader

jerseysformpu
echolive

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more