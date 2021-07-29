Cork GAA appoint new commercial director

CORK GAA have announced the appointment of Sinéad O'Keeffe as our new Commercial Director.

She will be responsible for providing commercial leadership and insights, to enable Cork GAA to deliver on its strategic objective of maximising commercial opportunities, while delivering financial stability and creating a future sustainable organisation. This will include initiatives such as One Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Rebels' Bounty and all commercial partnerships across Cork GAA.

O'Keeffe will take up the position on Monday, August 30 and will be based at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Welcoming the appointment, county chairman, Marc Sheehan said: “We are delighted that someone of the energy and vision of Sinéad O’Keeffe is joining the Cork GAA team.

"She brings a wealth of commercial experience to this role, along with a strong GAA background. Sinéad has come through a rigorous interview process and on behalf of Cork County Board, I would like to warmly wish her every success in this new role.”

CEO Kevin O’Donovan said: “This appointment is a key element of the continuing commercial development of Cork GAA, which will be essential as we aim to invest further in our teams and clubs.

It will also provide an essential executive function to One Cork and will ensure that the Páirc Uí Chaoimh business plan is prioritised.

"Sinéad has already made a significant contribution in these areas previously and we now look forward to future growth on all fronts.”

O'Keeffe is the holder of an MA and Bachelor of Business Studies from University of Limerick and a Digital Marketing Diploma from Digital Marketing Institute Dublin. She has recently worked with Cork GAA in the position of Commercial Manager, introducing several new commercial partnerships in her time here. She previously worked with Enable Ireland, the Irish Cancer Society, the Irish Heart Foundation, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and Aviva Stadium.

This announcement follows an appointment process overseen by Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium Board Chairman John Horan, County Chairman Marc Sheehan, Jim Woulfe (Dairygold CEO), Maria Ennis (Croke Park HR) and CEO Kevin O’Donovan.