Cork minor footballers reveal team to face Kerry in Munster final on Friday

CORK attempt to end a long losing sequence against Kerry at minor level, when they meet in the semi-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh this Friday evening at 7.30pm.

Cork haven’t beaten Kerry in the grade since 2013 when winning a quarter-final replay by 3-6 to 0-10 in Tralee.

Kerry are chasing a 10th consecutive place in the final. Cork’s most recent appearance in a decider was in 2019.

The other semi-final is between Clare and Limerick at Cusack Park, Ennis, with Cormac Dineen from Douglas in charge.

Limerick defeated Tipperary by 2-9 to 1-9. The final is set for August 11.

Cork make one enforced change from the side which inflicted a 5-28 to 0-3 defeat on Waterford in the quarter-final with Olan Corcoran (St Mary’s) replacing Ross Corkery.

“We’ve lost Ross, who was injured in the last 10 minutes of the game,” said manager Michael O’Brien from Ballincollig.

“He has an issue with his ribs and kidney, but other than Ross we’re good to go and looking forward to it.”

Cork wouldn’t have learned a whole pile from the 40-point victory, but the experience will stand to them.

“It was great for players to prepare for a championship game even though it turned out to be one-sided and you couldn’t read too much into it. We put up a big score, but the big thing we took from it was that players woke up to prepare for a championship game and getting organised for it.

The last time the teams would have met was at U15 a couple of years ago, but a lot would have changed between then and now. We’ll focus on ourselves and be ready for what challenge is coming."

Kerry are captained by defender Dara O’Callaghan, who was part of last season’s side, which retained Munster and reached the All-Ireland final after defeating Roscommon in the semi-final.

But, Derry dashed their hopes of replacing Cork as champions in the delayed final, winning by 2-12 to 1-14 in a sensational finish to the game, the Ulster side scoring from a late, late penalty.

A small measure of compensation for O’Callaghan came in his selection at left corner-back on the Team of the Year.

Kerry are again managed by James Costello and the team is expected to include three players from the St Brendan’s, Killarney, U16 team, which reached last year’s All-Ireland Colleges final but was never played due to Covid.

They are Cian Lynch, Charlie Keating and Rian Colleran while Shane Evans is a brother of Keith who played last season.

CORK:

M O’Connell (St Michael’s); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), S O’Connell (Kilshannig), P O’Grady (Kilavullen); S Copps (Mallow), C Twomey (Carbery Rangers), D O’Brien (Glanworth); M McSweeney (Knocknagree), R O’Shaughnessy (St Michael’s), joint-captain; J O’Neill (Castlehaven), N Kelly (Newcestown), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); O Corcoran (St Mary’s), J O’Driscoll (Castlehaven), H O’Connor (Newmarket), joint-captain.

Subs: D Walsh (Douglas), M Hunt (Macroom), C Cusack (Nemo Rangers), A Kelleher (St Colum’s), D Crowley (Urhan), J Cunningham (Douglas), L O’Herlihy (St Michael’s), N Daly (Ilen Rovers), B Hayes (Nemo Rangers).

Hugh O'Connor, Cork is tackled by Brayden Dee-Carter, Waterford. Picture: Dan Linehan

Meanwhile, the finals of the Cork Credit Union Football Leagues are on Sunday along with the county junior A semi-final between Iveleary and Kilmacabea in Dunmanway at 4pm. Boherbue await the winners.

Damien Gore, who was part of the Cork panel for last week’s Munster final in Killarney, spearheads the Kilmacabea attack.

Cork skipper Ian Maguire is expected back to lead St Finbarr’s against Clonakilty in the division 1 final in Bandon.

The ’Barr’s defeated Cill na Martra by 1-13 to 0-10 in the semi-final, having accounted for Nemo Rangers, Kiskeam and Éire Óg in the group phase.

Sam Ryan, Jamie Burns, Conor Dennehy, Michael Shields, Steven Sherlock and Cillian Myers-Murray lead the city club’s challenge.

Clon, who received a walk-over from Éire Óg in the semi-final, will have Cork’s Sean and Mark White in their side, but Liam O’Donovan and Maurice Shanley remain on the injured list.