Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 16:15

Leevale runners dominate the local Fermoy four-mile road race

Held last year as an elite-only event, this year a restricted entry meant that up to 200 were able to take part in the excellently organised Grange-Fermoy promotion. 
Leevale runners dominate the local Fermoy four-mile road race

Lizzie Lee, winner of the women's race at Fermoy, receiving her prize from Bob Burke in whose honour the race is held. Also pictured is Manon Munoz of Grange-Fermoy AC. Picture: John Walshe

John Walshe

THE Leevale club were again to the fore when taking both men’s and women’s titles at the Fermoy four-mile road race which took place on a very warm day.

Held last year as an elite-only event, this year a restricted entry meant that up to 200 were able to take part in the excellently organised Grange-Fermoy promotion. 

It was sponsored by Synergy Credit Union and held in honour of long-serving and esteemed club member, Bob Burke.

Ryan Creech, out of action for a number of years with recurring injury problems, showed he is back to his best with a comprehensive victory, his time of 19:00 giving him a half-minute to spare over Ger Forde from Kilkenny who finished just a second ahead of East Cork’s Tim O’Donoghue.

The hot conditions proved no problem for Glanmire native Creech, as he explained.

“I often ran in temperatures of 32 to 34 degrees while on scholarship at Lamar University in Texas, so was well used to it. 

Billy Lenihan, Peter Dineen and Jamie Dineen of the promoting Grange-Fermoy club pictured at their road race. Picture: John Walshe
Billy Lenihan, Peter Dineen and Jamie Dineen of the promoting Grange-Fermoy club pictured at their road race. Picture: John Walshe

"It was good to get out today, after the first mile I just took it on and was on my own after that.” 

Next up for the 29-year-old is the Antrim Half-Marathon on August 29 where he’ll be hoping to break 64 minutes in what is a World Athletics Road Race Label event.

Lizzie Lee followed up her recent victories over 5km and 10km with a four-mile time of 21:26. 

This was over a minute clear of team-mate Jessica Coyne (22:31) with three more Leevale athletes – Niamh Moore, Michelle Kenny and Jennifer Montague – filling the top five places.

St Finbarr's runners Niamh Cronin and Katie Hickson at the Fermoy road race. Picture: John Walshe
St Finbarr's runners Niamh Cronin and Katie Hickson at the Fermoy road race. Picture: John Walshe

Results:

1 R Creech (Leevale) 19:00; 2 G Forde (KCH) 19:31; 3 T O’Donoghue (East Cork) 19:32; 4 N Shanahan (An Bru, M40) 19:33; 5 C McCauley (Leevale) 19:48; 6 J Shine (Leevale) 19:56; 7 S Doyle (North Cork) 19:57; 8 M Bruton (Leevale) 19:58; 9 S Collins (Leevale) 20:07; 10 A O’Shea (Bantry, M40) 20:21.

M40: 3 J Meade (St Finbarrs) 20:37.

M45: 1 K McKeown (Watergrasshill) 21:18; 2 C Marshall (St Finbarrs) 22:22; 3 K Crowley (Watergrasshill) 22:58.

M50: 1 L O’Connor (Grange-Fermoy) 22:23; 2 G O’Regan (Midleton) 24:30; 3 C Bartley (Grange-Fermoy) 24:35.

M55: 1 D Bartley (Grange-Fermoy) 28:04; 2 D White (Grange-Fermoy) 33:23; 3 J Roberts (Blackwater) 39:30.

M60: 1 J Collins (Leevale) 25:53; 2 P Bransfield (St Nicholas) 30:19; 3 P Cotter (Eagle) 32:43.

M65: 1 E McEvoy (St Finbarrs) 26:13; 2 J Power (Midleton) 31:39.

M70: 1 R Piotrowski (Eagle) 30:00; 2 M Tobin (Grange-Fermoy) 32:46; 3 J Walshe (RRC) 35:56.

MJ: 1 K Clancy (Grange-Fermoy) 24:55; 3 J Dineen (Grange-Fermoy) 27:14.

Women 

1 L Lee (Leevale, F40) 21:26; 2 J Coyne (Leevale) 22:31; 3 N Moore (Leevale) 23:38; 4 M Kenny (Leevale, F40) 23:44; 5 J Montague (Leevale) 24:14; 6 N Cronin (St Finbarrs, F45) 24:52.

F40: 3 L Rooney (Watergrasshill) 25:29.

F45: 2 L Phelan (Celbridge) 25:33; 3 L O’Connor (unatt) 25:47.

F50: 1 T O’Reilly (Celbridge) 26:56; 2 G Sohun (Leevale) 30:12; 3 C Ryan (unatt) 32:10.

F55: 1 M Mulcahy (St Finbarrs) 38:06; 2 C O’Connell (unatt) 43:36; 3 C McCarthy (Grange-Fermoy) 47:47.

F60: 1 N Harrington (Galtee) 41:55.

F75: 1 M Dunne (Grange-Fermoy) 46:50.

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Five Tokyo 2020: Cork's Emily Hegarty wins Olympic medal
Women’s Four rowing team secure Ireland's first medal at Toyko with a bronze in a thrilling race Women’s Four rowing team secure Ireland's first medal at Toyko with a bronze in a thrilling race
Limerick v Cork - Electric Ireland Munster GAA Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Final Rising Rebels: Cork minor hurlers secure second Munster final slot in 13 seasons
other sports
Cork City sign Barry Coffey on loan from Celtic for the remainder of the season

Cork City sign Barry Coffey on loan from Celtic for the remainder of the season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

jerseywarslogosml
votetextheader

jerseysformpu
echolive

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more