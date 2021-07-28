Leevale runners dominate the local Fermoy four-mile road race

THE Leevale club were again to the fore when taking both men’s and women’s titles at the Fermoy four-mile road race which took place on a very warm day.

Held last year as an elite-only event, this year a restricted entry meant that up to 200 were able to take part in the excellently organised Grange-Fermoy promotion.

It was sponsored by Synergy Credit Union and held in honour of long-serving and esteemed club member, Bob Burke.

Ryan Creech, out of action for a number of years with recurring injury problems, showed he is back to his best with a comprehensive victory, his time of 19:00 giving him a half-minute to spare over Ger Forde from Kilkenny who finished just a second ahead of East Cork’s Tim O’Donoghue.

The hot conditions proved no problem for Glanmire native Creech, as he explained.

“I often ran in temperatures of 32 to 34 degrees while on scholarship at Lamar University in Texas, so was well used to it.

Billy Lenihan, Peter Dineen and Jamie Dineen of the promoting Grange-Fermoy club pictured at their road race. Picture: John Walshe

"It was good to get out today, after the first mile I just took it on and was on my own after that.”

Next up for the 29-year-old is the Antrim Half-Marathon on August 29 where he’ll be hoping to break 64 minutes in what is a World Athletics Road Race Label event.

Lizzie Lee followed up her recent victories over 5km and 10km with a four-mile time of 21:26.

This was over a minute clear of team-mate Jessica Coyne (22:31) with three more Leevale athletes – Niamh Moore, Michelle Kenny and Jennifer Montague – filling the top five places.

St Finbarr's runners Niamh Cronin and Katie Hickson at the Fermoy road race. Picture: John Walshe

Results:

1 R Creech (Leevale) 19:00; 2 G Forde (KCH) 19:31; 3 T O’Donoghue (East Cork) 19:32; 4 N Shanahan (An Bru, M40) 19:33; 5 C McCauley (Leevale) 19:48; 6 J Shine (Leevale) 19:56; 7 S Doyle (North Cork) 19:57; 8 M Bruton (Leevale) 19:58; 9 S Collins (Leevale) 20:07; 10 A O’Shea (Bantry, M40) 20:21.

M40: 3 J Meade (St Finbarrs) 20:37.

M45: 1 K McKeown (Watergrasshill) 21:18; 2 C Marshall (St Finbarrs) 22:22; 3 K Crowley (Watergrasshill) 22:58.

M50: 1 L O’Connor (Grange-Fermoy) 22:23; 2 G O’Regan (Midleton) 24:30; 3 C Bartley (Grange-Fermoy) 24:35.

M55: 1 D Bartley (Grange-Fermoy) 28:04; 2 D White (Grange-Fermoy) 33:23; 3 J Roberts (Blackwater) 39:30.

M60: 1 J Collins (Leevale) 25:53; 2 P Bransfield (St Nicholas) 30:19; 3 P Cotter (Eagle) 32:43.

M65: 1 E McEvoy (St Finbarrs) 26:13; 2 J Power (Midleton) 31:39.

M70: 1 R Piotrowski (Eagle) 30:00; 2 M Tobin (Grange-Fermoy) 32:46; 3 J Walshe (RRC) 35:56.

MJ: 1 K Clancy (Grange-Fermoy) 24:55; 3 J Dineen (Grange-Fermoy) 27:14.

Women

1 L Lee (Leevale, F40) 21:26; 2 J Coyne (Leevale) 22:31; 3 N Moore (Leevale) 23:38; 4 M Kenny (Leevale, F40) 23:44; 5 J Montague (Leevale) 24:14; 6 N Cronin (St Finbarrs, F45) 24:52.

F40: 3 L Rooney (Watergrasshill) 25:29.

F45: 2 L Phelan (Celbridge) 25:33; 3 L O’Connor (unatt) 25:47.

F50: 1 T O’Reilly (Celbridge) 26:56; 2 G Sohun (Leevale) 30:12; 3 C Ryan (unatt) 32:10.

F55: 1 M Mulcahy (St Finbarrs) 38:06; 2 C O’Connell (unatt) 43:36; 3 C McCarthy (Grange-Fermoy) 47:47.

F60: 1 N Harrington (Galtee) 41:55.

F75: 1 M Dunne (Grange-Fermoy) 46:50.